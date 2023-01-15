Paris Hilton goes glam for Olympic announcement

Paris Hilton stuns in a sizzling and sparkling gown. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Paris Hilton looked nothing short of sensational as she strutted her stuff in a sparkling figure-hugging gown.

The 41-year-old was simply stunning for an Olympic announcement on Saturday (January 14.)

With over two decades in the business, it’s safe to say that Paris, who first shot to fame back in the 2000s, has achieved a tremendous amount of success.

From creating her super successful empire to embarking on a DJ career to even releasing a top-ten album, Paris has pretty much done it all.

Now, it seems the blonde bombshell can add the Olympics to the long list of brands and companies she’s worked with.

Taking to her Instagram yesterday, Paris wowed as she helped make an exciting Olympic announcement.

Paris Hilton wows in Olympic announcement video

The video opened with Paris walking across a room wearing a gorgeous gown that hugged every inch of her famous figure.

No stranger to donning a show-stopping ensemble, the reality star exuded style and sophistication thanks to the sparkling gown.

Amping up the glamour, Pairs’ dress was adorned with sequins and a sheer floor-length shawl that draped across her shoulders.

As Paris opened the doors to a terrace, a voice could be heard saying, “Next summer, the eyes of the world will be on.”

Suddenly, she turned to the camera and said, “Paris.”

The stunner glowed thanks to her totally glamorous face of makeup.

Paris opted for plenty of foundation, winged eyeliner, smokey eyes, and sky-high lashes.

Finishing off the glam, Paris coated her famous pout with a pink gloss.

Footage of Olympic athletes and hopefuls then appeared on the screen, as well as several iconic landmarks in Paris.

The video ended with Paris saying, “Oh…the other Paris.”

Paris Hilton’s super-successful perfume empire

Paris has also amassed an impressive fortune thanks to her endless business endeavors.

The mogul’s net worth is largely due to her super-successful fragrance empire.

Nearly two decades after debuting her first fragrance in 2004, Paris’ perfumes have sold over 40 million bottles and earned a massive $2 billion, as Yahoo reports.

Speaking to Money, Paris gushed over her perfumes, saying she “might have 100 one day.”

What’s more, the beauty recently debuted her latest fragrance, Love Rush, in November, making it her 29th fragrance.

According to Nylon, Paris created the perfume for her own wedding specifically and released it on the first wedding anniversary that she shared with businessman Carter Reum.