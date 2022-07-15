Paris Hilton goes braless in sparkly dress and hugs fans

Paris Hilton in a braless gown gets close to her fans. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Paris Hilton loves her fans and wasn’t afraid to show her love through physical touch when she found herself near a swarm of adoring followers.

The DJ, NFT-seller, and philanthropist shared a video on social media that featured her leaving a gig surrounded by fans and paparazzi.

Paris wore a slinky, low-cut backless gown, revealing she was braless with a turquoise miniskirt underneath.

The This is Paris star sported her long blonde hair in a half up and half down style and wore white-framed sunglasses.

She strutted through the crowd with silver ankle high boot stilettos as she waved and greeted fans.

Paris seemed to be in a great mood as she smiled from ear to ear and allowed fans in the street to approach her.

Paris Hilton poses for fans as bodyguards rush her to leave

Paris posed for selfies while her bodyguards said “last picture” multiple times.

But Paris showed she was the boss and continued hugging fans and smiling for selfies. Paris’ bodyguards continued to rush her, which caused her to say, “You guys are mean,” in her signature baby voice.

She wrote in the caption, “Fans > Flights ✈️ always! 🥰 Love my #LittleHiltons! 💖 #Sliving ⚡️.”

Paris Hilton stars in a funny commercial with Bindi, Robert and Terri Irwin

Paris Hilton is never afraid to make fun of herself, after years of being the butt of jokes as a “ditzy” blonde.

Paris Hilton met The Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin’s family, including Terri, Bindi, and Robert. Paris held her teacup chihuahua in her lap and told the camera how much she loved working at the Australian zoo.

The heiress jumped onto a massive seashell pool float, wearing a rhinestone bra and surrounded by spectators like a SeaWorld exhibit.

She floated in the pool wearing a bra and a pink sunhat while she sat with her chihuahua and played on her cell phone.



Meanwhile, Steve Irwin’s son, Robert Irwin, has a hungry crocodile on his hands, with his assistant Paris busy on her phone.

She wrote in the caption, “Had so much fun with my ZFFs the Irwins in the past few months filming!🥰 I think we will be friends for life!! 💕🤭 #Sliving ✨.”

The walk down memory lane was a hit with fans, who appreciated the nostalgia and humor.