Paris Hilton goes braless in see-through black bodysuit

Paris Hilton goes braless in a sheer black bodysuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Paris Hilton appeared confident as she strutted her stuff in a sheer bodysuit displaying her lean figure, and it was “no bra, no problem.”

Paris appeared in front of a white screen before walking confidently in black stilettos.

The latest outfit was for a video she appeared in starring Demi Lovato, called Substance.

The Uber Eats spokesperson has been booked and busy for the last few months. She even had to decide between Britney Spears’ wedding or a Presidential DJ gig, and choosing Britney’s marriage ceremony was easy.

But Paris had time for a Demi music video shoot, and they and Paris showed footage from the project.

Paris bobbed her head to Timbaland’s The Way I Are, which played in the background. The camera followed her as she walked across the floor before turning around and smiling. She continued her trend of wearing large sunglasses inside.

Paris Hilton ditches her bra in a liberating black bodysuit moment

Paris turned heads in a black fishnet bodysuit with a turtleneck and long sleeves. The heiress showed skin, opting to go braless in the see-through ensemble. She wore her hair in the signature half-up and half-down style she had rocked before.

Paris added a glittery effect to the video that amplified the sparkling of her diamond earrings.

She wore oversized sunglasses inside as she strutted in stilettos against a white wall for shooting content. Beneath Paris’ chest was a leather corset, cinching her already narrow waist.

She wrote in the caption, “The World 🌎 is your runway 💃🏼 #Sliving ⚡️.”

Paris Hilton chooses Britney Spears’ wedding to Sam Asghari over Presidential gig

Paris Hilton’s daunting decision between Britney Spears’ wedding and Presidential DJ gig was the definition of a “first world problem.”



Paris shared details of the dilemma on her podcast, This Is Paris.

Paris explained, “I was actually asked to DJ for the President and all of the other presidents around the world for the dinner, but this was more important to me.”

Ultimately, Britney, Paris’ longtime friend, was the obvious choice, and she had a wonderful experience to show for it.

She continued, “And I’m not going to go into any details because it was the princess bride’s night, and that’s her story to tell, but all I can say is that I’m so incredibly happy for her. She looked stunning, and it just made me so happy to see that she found her fairytale.”

Also in attendance were her mom, Kathy Hilton, Madonna, Selena Gomez, Donatella Versace, and Drew Barrymore.

The ladies reportedly got down on the dance floor before Britney and Sam departed for a life of marital bliss.