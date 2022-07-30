Paris Hilton goes braless and dances on turntable

Paris Hilton DJs in a minidress in Ibiza. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Paris Hilton‘s DJ career is going strong as she joined Dmitri Vegas and Like Mike for an insane party at the world’s summer partying mecca: Ibiza.

Paris treated her followers to photos and videos from the event.

She stood on the turntables and danced around while she hyped the packed crowd.

Every year thousands of eager partygoers descend upon the Spanish island to listen to the top DJs perform and party with attractive, fun-loving concertgoers.

Almost anything goes in Ibiza, making the white sand beaches and fancy hotels a popular destination.

Each summer, the world’s top DJs have residencies at clubs like Ushuaïa. This year was no exception, with Paris joining the roster of hot entertainers.

Paris Hilton performs DJ set in Ibiza

Paris wore her standard DJ attire, including combat boots, a skintight dress, fingerless gloves, and sunglasses.

The braless beauty wore a tight minidress with mesh cut-outs on her obliques. The This is Paris star rocked her long blonde locks in a festival hairstyle with two buns half up and the rest half down.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The heiress wore a sparkly headband that perfectly matched her sparkly minidress.

Paris also tagged Ushuaïa, one of the top clubs to perform and rage at in Ibiza. The heiress had the honor of spinning at the establishment, and judging from photos, it was a night to remember.

Paris’ name was featured prominently in gold writing behind her, as the reality star has pivoted into a DJing career with success.

She wrote in the caption, “Verified Epic night playing at @DimitriVegasAndLikeMike @Tomorrowland party at @UshuaiaIbiza!👸🏼🎶 So happy my friends @NervoMusic @FollowTheFishTV came to my set🥰 We were #Sliving and Losing it!🥳 Loves it!😍.”

Paris Hilton’s DJ career is highly-successful

Despite haters and naysayers, Paris Hilton maintains a wildly popular DJ career.

Paris first stepped onto the scene a decade ago, and some questioned her ability and privilege as a well-known heiress who likely didn’t have the same struggles as others.

She spoke to Marie Claire about what sets her performances apart from others.

Paris shared, “I don’t just DJ; I will also take pictures with everyone, make everyone feel good, make the person who hired me look cool, and be like a guest. Other DJs will just go in, won’t talk to anyone or take a photo, play songs for an hour, and leave.”

Nearly ten years later, Paris commands upwards of $1 million per performance and has shown staying power.