Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian looked glamorous in Hilton’s birthday shoutout to Kardashian.

In honor of Kardashian’s 42nd birthday on October 21, 2022, Hilton shot her a quick birthday wish. The birthday wish came accompanied by two stylish throwback photos of the pair together.

In one photo, Hilton posed next to Kardashian while Kardashian pursed her lips and put a hand on her hip. Hilton looked stunning in a plunging, shimmering silver dress.

The dress featured a thigh-high split, as well as a split in the torso that showed off Hilton’s toned midriff. She paired the gorgeous dress with a pair of pearly white stiletto-heeled pumps.

Hilton had her hair in a sleek ponytail for the photo, while Kardashian styled hers into a smooth bun.

Kardashian matched Hilton’s silvery dress with a glittery miniskirt that showed off her flawless long legs. She paired her miniskirt with a plunging long-sleeve black button-up shirt.

Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian look stylish in throwback photos

The two looked incredibly stylish next to each other. Additionally, the photo captures their friendship as they posed affectionately side-by-side for the photo.

Pic credit: @parishilton/Instagram

In the second photo, their friendship was further documented as they donned matching outfits. The two wore stylish matching sweatsuits as they walked side-by-side through a parking structure.

Hilton wore a furry gray zip-up sweater that was cropped just enough to show off her midriff. She paired it with matching gray sweatpants and a pair of comfortable-looking tennis shoes.

Meanwhile, Kardashian wore a fuzzy beige-colored strapless bra paired with matching beige sweatpants.

The two were twinning big time as they both held their purses and phones the same way and walked in step with each other. They both finished off their looks with a pair of sunglasses.

Pic credit: @parishilton/Instagram

Hilton paired each photo with a “Happy Birthday” wish to Kardashian along with a kissy mark and heart emojis.

A history of Hilton and Kardashian’s friendship

The sweet birthday wishes and throwback photos of the two twinning aren’t surprising as the stars have been friends for years. The photos harken back to a time when they went everywhere together in matching get-ups.

Their friendship was at its peak in the early 2000s, when they partook in these outings together, and Kardashian appeared on Hilton’s The Simple Life reality series.

While they don’t get together as frequently as they used to, they are still very much friends. Kardashian even attended Hilton’s wedding in November of 2021 and was even spotted fluffing Hilton’s dress for her.

Hilton, in turn, showed support for Kardashian’s relationship, too.

In early 2022 she spoke to Access Hollywood and gushed about Kardashian’s relationship with then-boyfriend Pete Davidson. She stated, “I’m so happy to see her happy. She looks so beautiful and smiling and I think they’re just so cute together.”

While Hilton and Kardashian may not be as close as they once were, they still remember each other’s birthdays and continue to support one another.