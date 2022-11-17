Paris Hilton gives IVF update after Kathy Hilton claims she’s ‘struggling’

Paris Hilton commented on her IVF journey with her husband after her mom claimed the socialite was having issues getting pregnant. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Paris Hilton isn’t letting her mom’s comments bring her down.

The 41-year-old socialite and tracksuit line-owner appeared to clap back at her mom, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton after she publicly announced that her daughter was “struggling” with her IVF treatments.

Paris’ fans generally know that the blonde bombshell has been desiring to start a family for a long time, with her younger sister Nicky having already welcomed her third child this year.

With just one year of marriage under her belt to her love Carter Reum, Paris has kept busy getting her IVF treatments to move along the couple’s plans to have their own child.

Carter is already a father to daughter Evie, though the pair are said to have a strained relationship.

Paris has been open about wanting her own babies, saying previously that she wished for twins.

Now, Paris is looking to maintain her cool after Kathy reportedly told E! News, “It breaks my heart because I know she is trying and trying, and I always say, ‘Just relax.’ So many people, they struggle and it doesn’t just happen like that.”

Paris Hilton says she ‘doesn’t know’ where Kathy Hilton got IVF assumptions from

As Paris and Carter strolled hand-in-hand through the LAX airport, news outlet TMZ was there to catch the pair and give them some friendly grilling about Paris’ personal life.

After first asking Paris how her first year of marriage was, with the star saying it had been “the best year of [her] life,” the paparazzi then politely asked about her IVF journey and how it was going.

“I have tons of embryos that [have] all just been waiting,” Paris glowingly shared.

When the reporter pressed her for more details, mentioning that Kathy Hilton had stated that the road to pregnancy was not coming along easily, Paris had a quick quip ready to go.

“I don’t know where she got that from,” Paris said as she shook her head slightly, adding, “It hasn’t been a struggle at all.”

Paris Hilton raves about married life

Despite some obvious mixed messages going on between Paris and her mom, the stunner by all accounts looks to be living the good life and has had nothing but positive things to say about her marriage.

Speaking with People at the beginning of the year, Paris could barely contain herself as she gushed about her then-new husband.

“Being married is such a great new chapter for both of us,” she shared, adding that she and Carter had been “inseparable” for two years and the wedding was just icing on the cake.

Paris also told the magazine that one of her favorite memories from the three-day event was sharing her vows with Carter, telling them that she actually ended up going “off script” and talking “from the heart.”

The extravaganza was so consuming that Paris divulged she completely forgot to toss the bouquet at the end of the official ceremony, despite guest Kim Kardashian prodding the star to try to send the flowers in her direction.

Paris and Carter are said to reside in a mansion in La Costa Beach, Malibu, having purchased the estate together last year for $8.4 million.