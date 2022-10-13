Paris Hilton has been rocking a Mad Max-style outfit in the desert. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Paris Hilton has been showing big-time Mad Max Barbie vibes as she hit the Nevada desert in the perfect outfit for Burning Man 2022.

The 41-year-old socialite continues to live her best life and looks amazing while doing it. Last week, Paris took to the Black Rock Desert in a dress that wouldn’t look out of place if she was hanging out with Tom Hardy’s Mad Max.

Paris was decked out in a stunning minidress covered in little gold-colored metal plates. The outfit also had a Barbie feel to it as her hair was in pigtails and had been tied up at the top to form bunny ears; it was also dyed pink.

The Paris in Love star had many accessories, including cream-colored knee-high boots and gloves, both of which matched the color of the desert sand perfectly.

She also had a pair of sinister-looking trendy shades and what looked like rainbow-colored goggles on her forehead.

Paris posted a fresh pic of the event to her Instagram Story last night. In the pic, she posed with her arm around celebrity photographer Kevin Ostajewski. He was more casually dressed than his buddy, wearing dark-colored pants and a jacket, but he was also well-equipped for the desert with a scarf and goggles.

Paris tagged Kevin and wrote, “so many adventures with you.”

Pic credit: @parishilton/Instagram

Paris Hilton hung out with Ashley Benson and Vanessa Hudgens

Being Paris Hilton means having a full calendar and attending lots of events. At the start of the week, Paris was at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood to support her pals Ashley Benson and Vanessa Hudgens at the Thomas Ashbourne Margalicious Margarita Dinner.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Ashley and Vanessa collaborated with Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits to create a new alcoholic beverage called the Margalicious Margarita.

Paris hooked up with her two pals and Rosario Dawson for a fun-filled evening. Paris wore a very different garment to the one above; she was donned in a blue and black one-piece pants suit. She looked totally different from desert Paris but equally gorgeous.

She posted a pic of the four ladies and captioned it, “Fun night celebrating my beautiful girls @AshleyBenson @VanessaHudgens @RosarioDawson. 👯‍♀️👯‍♀️ #GirlsRule ⚡️”

Paris had one other totally different outfit to show this week, and it’s only Thursday! She decked herself out in a pair of medical scrubs, but for a good cause.

Paris Hilton supports Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Paris appeared in a pair of scrubs and then a patient’s outfit to help raise awareness for breast cancer. She was attending a clinic where she received a full body scan.

In the lengthy caption, she discussed how her grandmother passed away from the illness and recommended that everyone gets scanned.

“I encourage every single one of you to go get a scan and make sure you are taking care of yourselves,” wrote Paris.