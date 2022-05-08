Paris Hilton folds leg in party underwear

Paris Hilton posing close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Paris Hilton is back in her signature skimpy look, this time folding a leg as she shows off a seashell-inspired lingerie getup fit for the club. The socialite and heiress stripped down to a glam and very flashy getup this weekend, going all out in a sparkly two-piece and reminding fans that partying the Paris way is always “hot.”

Paris, 41, made Coachella headlines in April as she hit up Palm Springs. Now, she’s going electric at the Electric Daisy Carnival.

Paris Hilton sizzles in party undies look

Posting to Instagram on Saturday, The Simple Life alum sizzled as she rocked a high-waisted and velour pair of undies shorts adorned with gold moon and star motifs. The blonde paired her leggy look with a plush-up and partially sheer bra boasting bright blue and shimmering seashell accents, also pairing her flesh-flashing ensemble with a butterfly-adorned black duster that was basically flying up behind her.

Smiling in cat-eye shades and wearing a colorful crown on her head, the BFF to Kim Kardashian leaned against railings at night as she folded one leg, also showing off heeled booties.

The finish definitely wasn’t low-key as Paris also posed in black fingerless gloves and wrote:

“#SlivingSummer is my favorite Season! #Thatshot.”

Not long after, the newly-married star returned with a post from Miami, FL for this year’s Formula 1 Grand Prix. Posing by a sports car while at the event also attended by Olympian Lindsey Vonn, Hilton wrote: “Incredible first day behind the scenes of @F1 #GrandPrix #Miami!! Best of luck to all the drivers today! Who are you rooting for?” Clearly, it’s jet-setting galore for the DJ, who was, just last week, in Ibiza, Spain.

Paris Hilton is loving married life

Paris has been busy enjoying married life following tying the knot with husband Carter Reum in 2021. On her Paris in Love series, the star told fans: “It was a lot. I think every bride definitely gets stressed out, but when you are also filming a TV show and then running an empire on top of it and then dealing with all the pressures of everything else… so it was definitely a lot.”

Of her glam wedding night, and while sharing a shot from the dancefloor in April, Paris told her Instagram followers:

“It was the perfect night for dancing, an evening of amazing performances and of course… a @McDonalds food truck! It was one of the most fun nights of my life.”