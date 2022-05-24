Paris Hilton enjoys takeout in glitter bikini

Paris Hilton poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Paris Hilton is enjoying pool-delivered takeout while in a glittering bikini. The 41-year-old socialite and reality star is upping her endorsement game on Instagram this week, with a new promo seeing her shouting out Uber Eats Australia.

Uber Eats is known for partnering with celebrities, including gymnast Simone Biles and Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness. Now, Paris has joined the club.

Paris Hilton knows good takeout in bikini

Paris updated for her 18 million+ Instagram followers earlier today. All glammed up and rocking her favorite girly pink shade, The Simple Life alum was seen bobbing around a pool on a white inflatable and flaunting her bikini body in a white glitter two-piece and sheer pink cover-up with feather accents.

Also donning a massive and floppy pink hat with matching shades, the BFF to Kim Kardashian was seen checking her phone and announcing: “Tonight, I’ll be eating king fish ceviche with my zoo fam.” The camera then zoomed out to a rather amusing crocodile-feeding scene, where the “You guys want some?” came with a “Bit busy, Paris!” response – and fans saw why.

Of course, the paper bag delivery came with the Uber Eats logo in sight. Hilton confirmed her post was a paid partnership with the takeout delivery giant.

As to the other famous face in the video, it’s an Irwin deal.

Taking to her caption, Paris wrote: “The Irwins need to take a chill pill, Dinner isn’t going to order itself. 💕😉 #Sliving @UberEats_Aus.” The campaign sees Hilton joining Bindi, Robert, and Terri Irwin at the Australia Zoo.

Paris Hilton reveals favorite takeout foods

Paris seems a great pick for a brand whose product includes both fast food options and a slight laziness aspect. The diva is, herself, a giant lover of major takeout chains, having listed hers as she revealed:

“It is like a five-year-old. I love kid food. I love making little heart-shaped grilled cheese sandwiches and having cereal and candy. And I love McDonald’s Happy Meals and fast food and pizza.” However, Hilton does attempt cooking in real kitchens via her popular Cooking with Paris reality series.

“Maybe I don’t know what some cooking utensils are—that part’s real. From being on camera for so long and portraying that character, anytime a camera is around, I revert back to that. Because I’m a naturally shy person, it makes it easier for me to be that bubbly character,” she added.