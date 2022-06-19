Paris Hilton empowers women in black lace thigh-skimming dress

Paris Hilton impresses in a chic outfit with a black lace dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Paris Hilton showed off her charitable and fashionable side as the heiress wore a beautiful black lace ensemble and announced a sizable donation for female artists.

The This is Paris star was on hand for the Los Angeles County Museum of Art display, where the institution renewed promises to explore digital art. Although LACMA did not say the amount Paris donated, the museum revealed that the donation would “significantly impact” the acquisition of digital works.

Paris posed with a female artist and shared photos of the event, which she attended with her husband Carter Reum, who is on the LACMA board.

Paris Hilton celebrates Metaverse in black lace dress

Paris Hilton attended a fundraiser for women in digital art last week.

Paris looked tres Parisian chic in head-to-toe black, which was a different look for the socialite. Although Paris wore a black glittery gown to Britney Spears’ wedding, she often rocks pink, baby blue, and glittery ensembles.

Paris paired the black lace dress with black opaque tights and matching close-toed stilettos. She finished the look with oversized sunglasses and large diamond earrings.

Paris posed with Krista Kim, who describes herself as the co-founder of MetaVerse. Paris was sure to plug the Metaverse, female artists, and NFTs in the Instagram post.

Paris wrote in the caption, “Amazing evening with the incredibly talented @KristaKim. I am so proud to donate to spearhead the Digital Artwork Fund by @LACMA supporting women artists, including NFT, AR, and metaverse artists innovating into the future! Love supporting and uplifting other female artists.”

Paris continued, “This is the first fund created at LACMA for digital art and among the first to focus on art by women. Looking forward to all the amazing artists that we will uplift in the upcoming months.”

Paris Hilton makes generous donation to female artists

Paris Hilton gave a sizable donation to the LACMA, enabling the museum to acquire digital art, artificial intelligence, NFTs, and augmented reality-related artwork.

Paris’ donation money will go to an acquisition fund that facilitates the new wave of artwork as the push for digital possessions and life in the Metaverse continues.

Paris released a statement about the purpose of her monetary gift and said, “With my media company 11:11 and this current chapter of my career, uplifting and empowering females is a focus of mine along with my social advocacy. LACMA has always been at the forefront of supporting both female artists and digital artists so partnering with LACMA to launch this initiative made perfect sense, and I was so excited to be a part of it.”

Paris continues her rebranding from party girl to advocate and philanthropist.