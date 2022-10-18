Paris Hilton at the 2022 MTV Movie And TV Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Paris Hilton is getting ready for Halloween, but maybe not in the way you’d imagine.

The queen of socialites showed off her figure in a classic Cinderella costume, which featured a short skirt, sweetheart neckline, and off-the-shoulder sleeves.

Light blue silk roses decorated the bodice, accenting its lace trim and ruching details.

The lace stomach panel appeared sheer and was embellished with satin ribbons laid across it in a criss-cross pattern.

She accessorized the ensemble with matching blue elbow-length gloves with open fingers, a princess tiara, sparkling stilettos, and an oversized crystal necklace.

While Paris is often daring regarding her wardrobe, the fashionista embraced her inner Cinderella to promote an upcoming event in the metaverse.

Paris shared the post with her 20.6 million fans with the caption, “Excited to bring my love for Halloween to the #Metaverse! 😍 Join me in @Roblox to celebrate #Cryptoween, featuring gorgeous Halloween makeup looks from @UrbanDecayCosmetics ✨👻👸🏼🎃✨ Link in my bio to join the party! #Sliving #QueenOfTheMetaverse 👑.”

Paris Hilton introduces Cryptoween

Paris is living in the future with her metaverse, Paris World, available in Roblox.

After the success of her virtual New Year’s Eve and Neon Carnival parties, she’s now hosting a Halloween event, Cryptoween.

The event is in partnership with Urban Decay, who shared some information in an Instagram post saying, “Are you ready to party? We’ve got the exclusive invite to the biggest #Halloween party in the metaverse – CRYPTOWEEN with the iconic @ParisHilton 💎 Join the party from October 17th – October 31st at the Urban Decay pop-up inside #ParisWorld only in @Roblox. 💻 Grab exclusive Halloween #makeup looks for your avatar, walk the catwalk, and snap a selfie inside the #UrbanDecay photobooth. TODAY at 2pm PDT play with us as we go LIVE inside Paris World with #ParisHilton to kick-off #Cryptoween. 👻 #HalloweenMakeup#Roblox.”

Guests attending Cryptoween can hang out in any of the three virtual rooms.

Each room is devoted to one of three Urban Decay products, the 24/7 Eyeliner, 24/7 Moondusts, and Vice Lip Bond.

Paris Hilton invites guests to dress up their avatars

Party guests get to choose from ten Halloween costumes, all of which are inspired by Paris’ costumes over the years.

Costume options include a bunny princess, Tinkerbell, and a phoenix.

Guests can also choose some new makeup looks created by Urban Decay for their Avatar, walk a runway, and capture the look in a photo booth.

Cryptoween is going on now through November 1 in Roblox.