Paris Hilton channeled her inner Marilyn Monroe with fantastic results for a stunning shoot.

The heiress shared a few shots from a recent Vogue Arabia shoot where the blonde bombshell was the inspiration.

Paris did a great job, delivering her best Marilyn energy as she revealed the snaps on her social media. She used her Instagram page and 21.9 million followers as a promotional vehicle, debuting the spread on her feed.

The DJ has been extremely busy in the past few days as she just recently welcomed her first child with Carter Reum.

However, that didn’t stop Paris from working hard, which is unsurprising because she has multiple jobs.

The socialite put on her modeling hat in the six-part IG carousel for a fabulous final product.

Paris Hilton channels Marilyn Monroe for Vogue Arabia

As an heir to the Hilton Hotels fortune, Paris has quite a bit of experience with swanky accommodations. Paris looked like a natural as she worked her angles in a lavish hotel room.

The photos were in black and white, truly paying homage to the time in the fifties when Marilyn was a living icon.

The first part of the carousel showed Paris looking into the air with her robe falling past her shoulders. She wore magnificent jewelry, using her bare neckline to show major sparkles. The jewelry, courtesy of Van Cleef & Arpels, was superb.

Paris rocked a blonde bob with loose curls, truly capturing old Hollywood energy.

In the second image, Paris donned the same fluffy white robe and held a hotel bell in her hand. She kicked her feet up, revealing dazzling stilettos with magazines on the bed surrounding her for a glamorous shot.

In the following pictures, Paris used her phone and bell props, striking poses and looking very fierce.

Paris’ caption read, “Channeling my forever icon #MarilynMonroe ✨✨👸🏼✨✨.”

The multi-talented social media personality geotagged the Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Center in the magnificent photos. She also tagged her production company, 11:11 Media.

Paris Hilton launches 11:11 Media

Paris has continued to build her empire with projects like 11:11 Media.

The clever name came from a desire to make dreams come true.

Paris told Gotham magazine, “I am really excited about what I’m building with 11:11 Media to really create a place not only for my business but for other creators.”

The mother of one said she hoped to provide a safe space for others to succeed.

She also dubbed herself the original influencer, who used various forms of media to maintain her celebrity status.

Paris is definitely living her best life, which is beautiful to watch.