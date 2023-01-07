Paris Hilton stunned in a plunging pink dress while on a Barbie-like getaway. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Paris Hilton channeled Barbie in a plunging pink dress while on a pink-themed vacation. Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, were vacationing in the Bahamas when Hilton posed for the pink photos.

In the post, Hilton revealed that she and Reum visited what looked like a life-sized Barbie doll house. The home was pearly white with hot pink doors, shutters, and railings.

The underside of the balcony was also painted hot pink. Meanwhile, it also featured a cute white picket fence with pink flowers growing in the garden between the fence and the house.

To match her Barbie doll house, Hilton decided to channel Barbie herself with a gorgeous short-sleeved pink dress that featured a dangerously deep-cut plunging V-neckline.

She matched the hot pink tones of the house almost perfectly in the floor-length dress that cinched at her waist. Hilton further channeled Barbie with a pink-and-white Furla purse.

She finished her look with a pair of brown Rothys slip-on shoes and white-rimmed sunglasses. She also styled her hair in a cute bun and wraparound braids for the photo.

Paris Hilton stunned for vacation photos with her husband

In the caption, Hilton wrote, “Feeling at home in this Barbiecore moment from my trip to the Bahamas.” She and her husband spent the holidays in the Bahamas, and she is still sharing photos from the luxurious trip.

She and her husband were on Harbor Island in the photos. In one of the photos, Reum planted a kiss on Hilton’s forehead as they stood on the balcony of the pink house.

Days after Christmas, she shared a couple more photos of herself in the plunging pink dress, revealing it also had a thigh-high split in the skirt. This time, though, she added butterfly wings as she posed for some dockside photos.

She and her husband also spent Christmas Day in the Bahamas or, as Hilton called it, “Paradise.” For Christmas Day, they celebrated out on the water in a luxurious yacht.

Below the deck, they had a Christmas tree set up, which they posed in front of for photos. They donned matching red-and-green pajamas for their Christmas morning in paradise.

Both Hilton and her vacation looked like a dream in the numerous photos that she shared of her holiday trip.

Hilton recently promoted her tracksuit collection

Hilton has had a busy end-of-year and new year, with her vacation to the Bahamas and re-releasing her song Stars Are Blind. However, she still managed to work a promotion for her tracksuit collection into the New Year.

Hours after posting her Barbie-themed vacation photos, she shared a “tracksuit thirst trap” on Instagram. In the video, she posed in one of her pink tracksuits with a Hello Kitty face covering her torso.

She urged her followers to go to her website to purchase her “Sliving” tracksuits and to “serve velour realness this new year.”

She first launched her tracksuit collection in the Spring of 2022. They are made with velour, a fabric similar to velvet, for comfort and also bedazzled with sequins or sparkles for style.

The clothing line is perfect for Hilton considering that tracksuits have long been one of her signature styles. As a result, she hasn’t minded trying on and modeling each tracksuit in her collection.

With the brand still maturing and gaining traction, Hilton may continue expanding it with additional tracksuit styles and designs.