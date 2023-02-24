Paris Hilton graced the cover of Glamour and cut a stylish figure in several outfits.

The 42-year-old recently welcomed her first child and is releasing a new memoir.

Paris had her blonde locks at shoulder length in a series of photos from the cover shoot.

The Simple Life star showed a lot of skin in an orange cutout top, which she paired with a pair of white jeans.

She added a green overcoat to complete the colorful and stylish look.

The mother of one accessorized the outfit with large hoop earrings and struck several poses in the fashionable fit.

In the caption, the Hilton heiress gushed about the revealing interview, writing, “This is one of my favorite interviews I’ve ever done and definitely the most open I’ve ever been.”

She continued, “I felt so safe and comfortable being vulnerable and letting my guard down for this interview, and I’m very grateful for that.”

Paris expressed her excitement about opening up about the next chapter of her life as a new mother and her newfound political activism.

In the same IG post, Paris put on another gorgeous outfit. She showed her toned abs in a shiny silver bikini top and a white cutout vest.

She wore dangling pink earrings, a denim overcoat, and matching jeans.

For the third outfit, she had her blonde hair flowing down her chest and put on a pink bra with a green jacket over her shoulder and matching pants.

Paris posed in a one-piece fitted gown in the final photo, highlighting her stunning physique with elegance.

Paris Hilton teases new season of Paris in Love

The 42-year-old Hollywood star is returning to Peacock with Season 2 of Paris in Love.

She announced last week on her Instagram account, writing, “My Valentine’s Day gift to you 💘 Season 2 of #ParisInLove is returning to @Peacock!”

The series follows her relationship with Carter Reum and documents the lead-up to their wedding.

Season 2 will likely continue where the previous season left off, with Paris becoming a mother for the first time.

Paris Hilton partners with Klarna

Paris Hilton is the new star of a global campaign for the payment and shopping service, Klarna.

She recently shared an ad for the company in which she played with her dog and gave a sales pitch for the brand with her catchphrase, “That’s Smooth.”

Hilton’s media company, 11:11 Media, is collaborating with Klarna for a series of advertisements and an interactive pop-up in Los Angeles.