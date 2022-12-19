Paris Hilton looked gorgeous as she celebrated the holidays with family, including her sister, Nicky Hilton-Rothschild and her mother, Kathy Hilton. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Paris Hilton has never been one to turn down a DJ gig, even if the event she entertained for happened to be a family party.

The beautiful heiress got into the holiday spirit with a Christmas party, and there were a few well-known faces in attendance.

Apparently, Paris wasn’t satisfied with simply attending the party as a guest; she also served as the music for the night.

As a highly-coveted-after DJ who has seen success while spinning turntables, Paris was a natural fit at this gathering.

Paris shared a jam-packed carousel of pictures on her Instagram page for the enjoyment of her 21.2 million Instagram followers.

Fans and followers rewarded Paris with 262k likes and counting for the post.

Paris Hilton stuns in red lace for family party

Paris started the carousel strong with a group picture featuring Paris, Kris Jenner, Kathy, Kim Kardashian, and Nicky. The five stunning ladies struck a pose in front of a white Christmas tree on the famous black and white tiled floors of the Hilton home.

Meanwhile, Kim sported an entirely different vibe with black pleather leggings and a vintage shirt– the same look she wore to Mason Disick’s Bar Mitzvah.

Paris looked gorgeous in a red lace dress with an A-line hem rocking a feminine yet sophisticated look for the party. Nicky also looked chic yet sexy in a silk gown with floral embroidery in red, white, and green.

Subsequent shots showed Paris working the turntables, with Paula Abdul getting into the music and busting a move. Another picture showed German supermodel Heidi Klum at the event.

Paris was sure to extend words of praise to the party planner, her mother, Kathy Hilton, in a caption that accompanied the shot.

The caption read, “My mom always throws the most iconic parties. 👑🥰 Loved celebrating the holidays with family and friends this weekend. 💖🎄 What are your favorite traditions this time of year? 🤔 #Slivmas ✨.”

When Paris isn’t performing, you might find her promoting her merchandise.

Nicky also shared a snap with herself and Paris and Kathy, all looking particularly festive.

She wrote in the caption, “1 week till Christmas! 🎄✨🎄✨”

Paris Hilton’s Paris Hilton Tracksuits

Paris took the re-emerging Y2K trend to the next level as she began selling tracksuits reminiscent of the Juicy Couture suits she rocked for years.

Paris told Gotham magazine, “I’ve always loved the velour tracksuit and basically was the one who invented for everyone to start wearing them.”

Paris launched Paris Hilton Tracksuits, a line of tracksuits ranging from $80 to $118.

Fans can visit Paris’ website for more information on her tracksuits.