Paris Hilton calls herself ‘Queen of the Metaverse’ on GRAMMY’s red carpet in sheer dress covered in crystals

Paris Hilton rocked the red carpet at the GRAMMY’s last night, wearing her own version of the trendy naked gown. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Paris Hilton joined throngs of other celebs last night on the GRAMMY’s red carpet and proved once again that she is the queen of slaying all kinds of outfits.

The newly-wed socialite, 41, showed up at the event rocking this year’s trendiest theme, a nearly-nude gown, showing off lots of silky skin as she dominated in her own version of the sexy ensemble.

Paris was a vision, wearing her long, blonde hair in a signature high ponytail with a thick wisp of locks left dangling down around her face.

Paris Hilton slayed in a trendy take on the naked gown

Sharing two different posts in the stunning attire, Paris wowed her fans on Instagram while posing first at home before posting more pics from the GRAMMY’s carpet.

The sheer gown allowed plenty of skin to peek through from her feet all the way up to her torso as a lengthy skirted bottom hung delicately around her legs.

Silver embellishments adorned the see-through material to cover up just enough of her body while ensuring there wasn’t much left to the imagination.

The top part of the gown covered more of Paris’ body, dotting her mid-to-upper chest and neck with an assortment of perfectly-placed crystals while a crystal-encrusted cape hung around her shoulders and part of her arms.

Fans had a lot to share about Paris’ look for the GRAMMY’s

Paris captioned her first series of pics in the dress with “Shine bright like a diamond,” and her followers were quick to flood her comment section with their support for the outfit choice.

“Looking like a princess cut, 17 carats ❤️ (if that’s even possible…I’m not a diamondologist ),” wrote one person excitedly.

Others followed up the comment with “Gorgeous !!,” “You look stunning. Enjoy the Grammys 💎,” and “Love these paintings of you! So lifelike!” seemingly regarding Paris’ choice of filter use.

Captioning the second series of shots from the event with “The Queen of the Metaverse has landed at the #Grammys. ✨👸🏼🚀✨ 📸,” Paris had all the fans going nuts.

“Showed up, showed out! Slay us honey😍😍😍😍 You look gorgeous P!♥️ Live to Sliv!” penned one enthusiastic follower.

Others wrote in their support for the hot look, saying “🔥 everything,” “Stunning baby,” and “That’s hot 🔥.”

Paris showed up at the event with her husband Carter Reum and was later seen partying with multiple-winner Olivia Rodrigo, who took home the trophies for Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Pop Vocal Album.