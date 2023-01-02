Paris Hilton looks pretty in pink as she rocks a sparkling minidress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Paris Hilton looked nothing short of sensational as she posed up a storm next to fellow iconic superstar Sia for a sweet selfie.

The 41-year-old was truly living her best life as she partied the night away during her New Year’s Eve celebrations last weekend.

No stranger to attending a glamorous and star-studded event, Paris dropped by at Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Party in Miami on Saturday.

The iconic reality star sent fans and Twitter into a frenzy when she appeared on stage at the event to sing her 2006 hit Stars Are Blind, as Entertainment Weekly reports.

But it wasn’t just Paris on stage. The audience was treated to three blonde bombshells, including the show’s host Miley Cyrus and chart-topping superstar Sia.

Shortly after the celebrations ended, Paris took to her Instagram to share a slew of snaps from the party.

Paris Hilton dazzled in a pink dress with Sia

In the sizzling selfies, the Simple Life star had legs for days thanks to her glittering pink dress that flawlessly hugged her figure.

Paris struck a gorgeous pose and beamed at the camera as she took a snap with Sia backstage.

Not afraid to show off her sun-kissed skin, Paris’ dress included a plunging neckline and plenty of sequins that covered the ensemble.

The businesswoman styled her iconic blonde tresses into stylish waves that cascaded down her shoulders.

Meanwhile, Sia opted for an oversized, floor-length coat adorned in floral prints.

The Cheap Thrills hitmaker finished the look with her signature curly wig, half black, and half blonde.

Paris Hilton reveals her ‘favorite’ workout

Paris has been in the spotlight for over 20 years, and even now, she still looks flawless.

Paris has admitted that despite her killer figure, she’s “never been a gym person.”

Speaking to Wall Street Journal, the socialite explained how her previous workouts consisted of “just dancing from being a DJ and having to go out at night and go to music festivals.”

However, Paris noted that since Covid, she has started to do things that are more “outdoors.”

Paris added, “I take my dogs for walks. I love going on hikes, playing tennis, swimming, surfing.” She also listed horseback riding as one of her favorites too.

“Or shopping. That’s my favorite workout”, Paris jokingly added.

We couldn’t agree with you more there, Paris!