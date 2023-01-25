Paris Hilton announces first baby with Carter Reum

Paris Hilton made a surprise announcement that she welcomed her first child with her husband, Carter Reum.

The Hilton heiress shared the exciting news on Tuesday that the couple has a son via a surrogate.

On Instagram, Hilton shared a close-up photo of her baby son gripping her thumb.

“You are already loved beyond words 💙,” she wrote in the caption. The post has garnered over 1.1 million likes.

The 41-year-old shared a statement with PEOPLE magazine about her excitement about becoming a parent.

“It’s always been my dream to be a mother, and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other,” she said to the outlet.

Paris continued, “We are so excited to start our family together, and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.”

Paris Hilton previously revealed that she underwent IVF treatment

Just weeks ago, Hilton opened up about undergoing IVF treatment with Reum with PEOPLE.

The Simple Life alum told the outlet that the couple started the IVF process during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said the timing was perfect as she was not constantly flying out with the travel restrictions, and the couple had time to prepare for parenthood.

Hilton added that the pair, who wed in November 2021, wanted to enjoy the first year of their marriage before welcoming a child together.

Reum has a daughter from a previous relationship with Laura Bellizzi, a former reality show star, like Hilton, best known for appearing on the VH1 show Secrets of Aspen.

Paris Hilton was engaged three times before marriage to Carter Reum

Hilton has been in many notable relationships during her life in the spotlight, and four led to engagements, with the venture capitalist Reum being the one that made it to the aisle.

She was first engaged to model Jason Shaw in 2002 when she was 20 years old. However, not much is known about their brief engagement, but it only lasted a few months.

In May 2005, Hilton got engaged for the second time to Greek shipping heir Paris Latsis after seven months of dating.

The pair called off their engagement after a few months in November of that same year.

Hilton had a high-profile relationship with actor Chris Zylka. After one year of dating, he popped the question in January 2018, but they called it off in November of the same year.

In December 2019, Hilton reportedly started dating Reum. Their engagement took longer than her previous relationships and came on February 13, 2021.

Hilton and Reum got married on November 11 that same year in a luxurious and star-studded wedding.