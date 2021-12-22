Paris Hilton and sister Nicky wear thigh-high glitzy gowns while posing seductively on Santa’s lap

Paris and Nicky Hilton got a bit frisky with Santa as they posed in sexy gowns for a holiday photo shoot. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

The Hilton sisters are getting into the holiday spirit!

Paris, 40, and look-alike little sister Nicky, 38, spread some Christmas cheer over the internet with a seductively eye-catching photo shoot with none other than Santa Claus.

Paris and Nicky wore some risque ensembles for their Christmas-themed photo shoot

The pair wore glamorous gowns that sparkled endlessly, with Paris donning glittery silver attire and Nicky wearing a shimmery red number.

Both dresses ended just barely below the hips and the girls showed off their equally slender and smooth legs, capped off at the feet with black heels for Paris and silver heels for Nicky.

Paris shared the series of pics to her Instagram page, captioning the post with, “#SLIVING with Santa 🎄🎅🎁☺️ @NickyHilton ❤️👯‍♀️ Only 3 more days until Christmas! 😍#HappyHolidays 💫”

Fans took to the comment section of Paris’ social media page to voice their love for the duo’s sexy holiday shoot.

“Hottest helpers 🎅🏼🎁🔥,” wrote one follower, while two others penned, “iconic 👏” and “Santa & sisters, what more could we need! ❤️🤍”

Pic credit: @parishilton/Instagram

Who is Paris’ husband Carter Reum and how much did their wedding cost?

When she isn’t busy doing what she does best and showing off her fit physique, Paris makes sure to stay focused on her family life.

The socialite most recently made a splash in the tabloids when she married her beau, Carter Reum, whom is a entrepreneur and venture capitalist. They got married on November 11 after a history of multiple failed engagements.

Paris and Carter spared no expense in regards to their wedding, with Paris dazzling in not one, but six different wedding dresses on the big day.

While exact costs of the wedding itself and the dresses remain uncertain, it has been reported that the custom-made Oscar de la Renta dress Paris wore during the actual wedding ceremony likely cost at least $25,000.

Following the ceremony, Paris changed into a long, tulle-adorned gown that featured a plunging neckline with a full skirted bottom.

Paris’ third gown was a mini-dress, also designed by Oscar de la Renta, complete with a voluminous, puffed skirt that sat just at the thighs, and a gorgeous, embroidered flower design that ran across the top of the bust line and sleeves.

Her final reception dress was a stunning, crystal-encrusted gown with a matching cape, which was covered in diamante crystals.

Paris and Carter held a pink-themed carnival the following day to continue their three-day extravagant and lavish wedding celebrations, with Paris donning a neon-pink mini dress, pink heart glasses, and a pink veil.

Carter also got into the color theme, showing up in a pink and navy tracksuit and bubblegum-pink sweatshirt underneath the track jacket.

The newlyweds enjoyed a tropical getaway for their honeymoon following their wedding weekend, traveling by boat to postcard-perfect destinations like Bora Bora and the Virgin Islands.