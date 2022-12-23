Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton are stunning in their new Valentino ensembles. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Paris Hilton was accompanied by none other than her gorgeous sister Nicky Hilton as the two of them were “sliving” in their new Valentino collection.

The two reality stars teamed up with famous designer Maison Valentino as the two women modeled in some of their new Party Collection pieces.

Paris and Nicky posed in a variety of show-stopping ensembles that were certainly bound to turn a head or two.

Paris took to her Instagram with the fashionable content, further sharing it with her 21.2 million followers.

In the first slide, the two blonde bombshells posed in all white-and-black attire as they beautifully smiled for the camera.

Paris was captured wearing Valentino’s new black cut-out romper. The romper was absolutely mesmerizing as it featured a beautiful diamond-trimmed pattern along the torso.

Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton look glamorous in their dazzling Valentino pieces

She then styled the diamond piece with a pair of studded black pumps that also had a cute cut-out design in the middle of the heels.

Nicky on the other hand dazzled in bright white while she stood alongside her sister who in contrast, wore all black.

The beautiful white dress was another Valentino masterpiece that featured the same diamond accents that were located around the cut-out design along her torso.

Both women had styled their hair in light waves as their locks naturally flowed down the front of them.

As expected, the sisters sported a full face of makeup that effortlessly glowed for their photo shoot.

They added a shimmery and sparkly eyeshadow across their lids, some extra bronzer for that sun-kissed look, and of course, they finished off with a glossy pink lip for that extra pop of color.

In the third slide that Paris posted, the Hilton sisters slayed once again, but this time gravitated toward a more vibrant-colored fit.

Paris wore a multicolored minidress that was embellished with endless sequins. The top of the dress was a sheer black material that made its way down the sleeves.

She paired the dress with a gold, glitzy handbag and some purple, gem-embellished platforms.

For Nicky’s fit, she went with Valentino’s emerald green full-length dress. The flashy piece was also completely embellished with green sequins and hugged Nicky’s body perfectly.

To accessorize, she added a multi-colored sequin clutch that featured the Maison Valentino logo in gold on the front.

Overall, the two Hilton sisters looked phenomenal as they were the perfect models to help represent the company.

Paris captioned the post, “Dripping in Valentino with my partner in crime. 💧👠👯‍♀️🔥 #SlivSisters #Sliving in the #ValentinoThePartyCollection 💫.”

Paris Hilton teams up with Moshiqa to create a line of luxury pet fashion

As fans know, Paris is quite active on her Instagram feed as she enjoys sharing her latest and greatest endeavors with her fans.

In another recent post, Paris shared an array of photos that featured her and her pup as she introduced her new pet line with Moshiqa.

Moshiqa is a high-end lifestyle brand for pets and pet lovers. The company offers a unique selection of luxurious fashion wear, leather goods, and accessories.

The pet line was established in Los Angeles in 2017 by self-made woman entrepreneur Meryem Birsoz and her partner in crime Moshi, the Shih Tzu.

Since then, the company has had much success and only continues to evolve, especially with Paris Hilton as its representative.

In the photographs, Paris sported a beautiful pink skater dress along with a pair of glitzy fingerless gloves.

In typical Paris fashion, she had her cute white pup matching her attire, as the pup also wore a bright pink ensemble along with a “That’s Hot” charm.

Both Paris and her dog looked incredibly glamorous in their pink attire.

She captioned the post, “When your friends tell you to wear something casual to dinner and you roll up with your bestie like this. 💅🏻🎀🥰 Shop these iconic pet accessories at the link in the bio. 💫👑🐶 #Sliving #ThatsHot 🔥.”

Fans can now shop the new collection on Moshiqa’s website, which will help add some much-needed color and flair to their pet’s wardrobe.