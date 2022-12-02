Paris Hilton dazzles in her glitzy dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/gotpap/StarMaxWorldwide

Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum enjoyed a nice outing together as they were spotted out in Los Angeles in fabulous outfits.

The recently married couple were captured walking side by side as they dressed up for an eventful night.

The two lovebirds seemed to enjoy themselves while they partied at a Spotify event at Goya Studio in L.A.

They were spotted on the purple carpet making their way into the event, with Paris in front and Carter standing close behind her.

Paris is known for her outstanding stylistic choices and a rather eccentric wardrobe and in her most recent outing, she proved just that.

Paris sported a gorgeous, long-sleeved minidress that hugged her slender body perfectly.

The glitzy ensemble was embellished with stunning gems that made her shine bright with every step she took as Carter stayed close behind her.

Paris Hilton stuns in glitzy ensemble

The famous Hilton sister effortlessly glowed in her minidress paired with embellished gloves and a pair of diamond pumps that accentuated her long legs.

She sported some clear, fishnet stockings and further accessorized with a flashy teal-colored handbag that she had hanging over her shoulder.

Paris further accessorized with chunky, diamond earrings as she wore her brown-tinted sunglasses over her eyes for the shot.

For the special occasion, the actress tied her hair back into a ponytail while she finalized the look with a glossy pink lip.

Carter, on the other hand, was more casual for the night out in black and grey.

He wore a pair of black jeans, with a grey t-shirt and black zipper jacket, and finalized the look with a pair of black and white sneakers.

Overall, the newlyweds looked great together and happier than ever.

Pic credit: @TheDailyStardust/BACKGRID

Paris Hilton teases her new memoir

In another recent post, Paris shared some exciting news with her fans.

She announced that she will be releasing Paris The Memoir in March of next year.

Paris expressed that she was excited to finally share some of her personal stories with her fans as she hopes that it will further inspire them.

She captioned the post, “I’m so excited to share the cover of my new book PARIS with you, coming this March! Available to preorder now wherever books are sold.”

“This has been a long time in the making and I finally feel ready to share some of my most personal stories yet.💖 More details at HC.com/Paris and in the link in my bio! ✨ #ParisMemoir 📕” she added.

Even though Paris The Memoir is set for release next year, fans can pre-order a copy now at any book store or online.