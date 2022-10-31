Paris Hilton arrives at the 21st Annual InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes After Party in January 2020. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Paris Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, looked ready for Halloween weekend as they posed for a kiss when they arrived at Vas Morgan’s Halloween party last night.

The couple, who were married in November 2021, dressed up in matching FBI agent costumes.

Paris wore a racy version of the uniform, complete with a tiny miniskirt, stockings, suspenders, and a plunging crop top that showed off her toned stomach.

Her top was emblazoned with an agent stiletto badge, and she accessorized her look with Balenciaga sunglasses, leather gloves, and a black leather heart choker.

The 41-year-old wore her long blonde hair scraped back into a poker-straight ponytail and flawless bronzed makeup.

Carter looked smooth in shades and an all-black look with a navy FBI bomber jacket and baseball cap.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are dressed up as FBI agents as they attend Vas Morgan’s Halloween party in West Hollywood. Pic credit: TPG/HEDO / BACKGRID

Paris shared photos of her look on Instagram with her 20.7 million followers.

Paris Hilton is a sexy FBI agent as she attends Vas Morgan’s Halloween party in West Hollywood. Pic credit: TPG/HEDO / BACKGRID

Paris Hilton goes all-out for Halloween

Paris Hilton is always a big fan of Halloween, and this week she also dressed up as kids’ cartoon favorite from the 90s, Sailor Moon. Of course, Paris made the look sexy with a revealing corsetted outfit and mini skirt paired with crystallized knee-high boots.

Again Carter matched up with his wife, dressing as Sailor Moon’s love interest, Tuxedo Mask.

Paris excitedly shared the photos and wrote, “Dressed up as my Childhood icon Sailor Moon🥹 Happy #Halloween! 🎃🌙💖 #SailorMoon 👑💫 #ThatsHot 🔥🧚🏻‍♀️.”

Paris Hilton shares a day DJ-ing at the Hilton

It’s always interesting to see a day in the life of a celebrity, and Paris let us see a day in her glamorous life as she took us with her to DJ at Las Vegas Hilton Resorts World.

While the Hilton family no longer owns the hotel chain, Paris is clearly still working with the group at live music events.

In the video, we see Paris riding around on a motorized suitcase before boarding her private jet, DJing at the event, taking selfies with fans, and finally, hitting up McDonald’s for some fries at the end of the night.

Paris uses the word “sliving” throughout the video, a word that she previously described as meaning “slaying and living your best life,” which she has recently added to her bank of catchphrases, along with “that’s hot” and “loves it.”