Paris Hilton admires herself while topless

Paris Hilton is sliving for a massive portrait featuring her likeness while topless.

The model, heiress, and socialite posed with a huge painting featuring herself, and she couldn’t help but capture the moment.

Paris has been on a high since her iconic moment at Versace last week, where she served as the bride on a fabulous catwalk during Milan Fashion Week.

The NFT-loving DJ wore a dark floral dress with a ruched hem that stopped just before her ankles. She wore close-toed black pumps and her signature fingerless gloves as she stared at her painting.

She shared the moment on her Instagram Stories and shouted out the artist while adding some kind words.

Paris wrote, “Love your art so much. You are so talented it’s incredible.”

Paris Hilton admires her commissioned portait

The portrait featured Paris with loose blonde curls as she stared into the distance with an arm over her chest. Flowers, stained glass, and cherubs surrounded her. Depictions of religious symbolism were integrated into some of Paris’ modern leanings.

It also featured some of her trademark sayings, including “Sliving.”

Paris commissioned the painting two years ago from artist Marcel Van Luit for placement in her home, where she said she received compliments on the piece.

As Paris immortalized herself in a portrait form, she also cemented herself into history books with her latest fashion moment.

Paris Hilton’s pink Versace bride moment

Paris Hilton did the honors of closing the Versace Spring Summer 2023 show during Milan Fashion week last week.

She continued the Barbie-core trend of the moment in a sparkly minidress with a plunging neckline and a bright pink veil.

Cameras captured the moment as she descended the runway and closed the show in an epic manner.

Her caption read, “Thank you @Donatella_Versace for having me close your @Versace runway show in Milan.✨💃🏼✨ It was such an honor and a dream come true!🥰💫 Such an iconic and special night!👑 Love you, you are such an inspiration to me and I admire you so much. I love spending time with you and I can’t wait to do more together soon!💫👸🏼👸🏼💫 #MFW.”

After the show, Paris wasn’t finished because she also served as the DJ during the afterparty. Alongside guests like her sister Nicky Hilton and actress Vanessa Hudgens, Paris spun tunes until the early morning, wearing her Versace dress.