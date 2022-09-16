Paris Berelc sparkles in tight nude dress

Paris Berelc looks incredible with a smokey eye look. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Paris Berelc looked sparkly in a tight nude dress.

The ex-Disney XD actress attended the premiere of Netflix’s new movie Do Revenge.

She is part of the cast as well as Riverdale’s, Camila Mendes, and Maya Hawke from Stranger Things.

The actress and model walked the red carpet wearing a skintight nude sparkly dress and posed with her castmates.

Her long brown hair was curled in a dramatic way, adding a lot of volume to it.

Berelc’s makeup matched her dress perfectly, as she put on a smokey brown eye look and a nude lip.

Paris Berelc stuns for the Do Revenge premiere

Do Revenge is a new Netflix movie that comes out September 16 on the platform.

The 23-year-old character’s name is Meghan, who plays one of Mendes’ ‘perfect friends’. Although she has only a supporting role, it has been some time since we have seen Berelc on the big screen and this is a great comeback for the American actress.

Who is Paris Berelc?

Paris Berelc started in gymnastics when she was only six years old. Thanks to these incredible abilities, in 2013 she put her gymnastics career on hold to start her acting career as she was able to get a role in Disney XD’s series, Mighty Med, along with Good Luck Charlie’s actor, Bradley Steven Perry, and A.N.T. Farm’s Jake Short.

This show later evolved into a combined spinoff with another Disney XD show called Lab Rats. Both shows and characters teamed up to fight some bad guys in the series Lab Rats: Elite Force.

Later in 2018, she starred on Netflix’s Alexa & Katie. A series that focused on the best friends duo. Alexa (Berelc) finds out she is ill with cancer and starts undergoing treatments for the illness. But thanks to her best friend Katie (Isabel May) she doesn’t feel so alone trying to navigate high school with this awful illness. The series lasted for three seasons, ending in June 2020.

Berelc spoke with Schön about her acting career, “The biggest thing I’ve learned is that I don’t have everything figured out. Starting at such a young age, everybody treats you like an adult and you can tend to forget there’s so much to life that has to be learned still. I try to take everything day by day. I don’t need to have all the answers now.”

Berelc fans should tune in to watch her on Do Revenge.