Pamela Reif shared a stunning ocean look in a sea-green bikini.

The fitness star included in her caption, “just updated the workout plans in the app in case somebody wants to be an active bunny tomorrowwww 🐰xx.”

The app she referred to is the Pamela Fitness & Food app, which is free and offers recipes, workouts, and meal plans.

In addition, the app is completely free, which is not always the case with apps from big names like herself.

Pam was absolutely looking fit, and the bikini highlighted her toned abs and athletic physique.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Based on how amazing she looked, it’s clear that her workouts can do wonders.

Pamela Reif stuns in a green bikini

Pamela posed on her back with her knees up and her arm reaching toward the sky.

The YouTuber’s bikini featured off-the-shoulder puffy sleeves, and the green color had her looking like an ocean goddess.

Her blonde hair was a bit damp, likely from a dip in the ocean, and it tumbled over the deck in curly locks. Her makeup was gorgeous, with long lashes, rosy cheeks, and dark lips.

She was surrounded by a lovely ocean under a breathtaking sunset, with the sun appearing as a tiny sphere in the distance.

The post received well over 100,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

Pamela Reif shows how to warm up for exercise

Pamela clearly knows a thing or two about working out, and she’s happy to share her knowledge with the world.

The model shared some stretches that would be great for a pre-workout or a slower workout day.

Her caption included, “You can do this on your ‚slow workout day’, when you wake up, before bed or as a warm up.”

She also included some of the benefits of the stretches in her caption. These included reducing risk or injury, staying agile with age, and improving posture.

Of course, the full video with the stretches is available on Youtube. Pamela offers a wide range of exercise videos, which she posts to her channel.

Some of her videos are intense and high-energy, while others are more lowkey, such as the one she shared a clip of below.

The video showed the online star working out on the beach, with another stunning background behind her — something seen in many of the YouTuber’s videos.

For this workout, she again looked stunning, clad in a neon yellow bikini top paired with black bikini bottoms for an outfit that highlighted her fit physique.