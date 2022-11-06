Pamela Reif showed off her incredibly fit body in some tight activewear. Pic credit: @pamela_rf/Instagram

Pamela Reif proved she is still the fitness queen as she showed off her incredible figure during a beach photoshoot.

The successful German influencer posted a video montage giving fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how the images for her new Puma collab were captured.

The stunning 26-year-old has partnered up with Puma to release a brand-new collection of cute and colorful loungewear and activewear.

There would be nobody better to model the pieces than Pam herself, and that’s exactly what she did, from a beautiful beach setting.

She wore a variety of outfits in the upbeat video montage which featured Beyoncé’s track CUFF IT playing over the top.

Pink was the first color of choice as she posed before the scenic beach backdrop in leggings and a crop top.

The video showed her getting into position for her poses, then cutting to the final picture result.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Next followed a pretty purple set of leggings and the same sports bra as her incredible figure took center stage.

Pamela Reif models new activewear collection for Puma

Pamela amped up the fitness factor for the next photo, as she switched to a gorgeous mint green sports bra and shorts to ensure maximum comfort as she took off running down the beach.

The photos were stunning as she made the most of her outdoor surroundings. Next, pictured under some large rocks, she held onto the stone with one hand and leaned in the opposite direction, elongating her body.

For this snap, she let her gorgeous blonde locks loose to blow in the ocean breeze and donned a navy sports bra with ruching detail, and leggings to match.

The waistband was cut into a slight v-shape which flattered Pamela’s figure, giving a glimpse at her set of amazing ab muscles.

The German beauty was finally seen striking a yoga pose in the sand before crew members covered her in a blanket as the shoot wrapped up.

A smiling Pamela looked pleased with her efforts as she finished modeling the fun and feminine pieces.

She noted in her caption that the motto of her collection is, “powered by feeling beautiful.”

She went on to say, “Because if you feel pretty in your clothes while working out, if they are comfortable and fit you like a super soft glove, you will enjoy your workout even more!”

Pamela Reif shares pilates workout with fans

Pamela is one of Germany’s most successful influencers, and it comes as no surprise that she has such a massive following when she provides such a variety of content.

She has 8.9 million Instagram followers to date with even more joining her on YouTube, as 9.2 million subscribe to receive her fitness tips.

The fitness queen posted a clip to Instagram where she promoted a new Pilates routine at sunset.

Fans were treated to not only some workout motivation but a scenic view of the ocean as well, as the influencer performed the Pilates moves from a mat on the edge of a rocky cliff overlooking the water.

She donned a matching activewear ensemble in a deep pink shade, with white paneling.

The clip started with Pamela performing leg raises to work her glute muscles before the clip switched to show her in a downward dog position as she transitioned into a push-up.

She looked fierce and fit as she worked her way through the routine, showing just one of the ways she keeps her body in such incredible shape.

The post was a popular one with over 75k followers hitting the like button and hundreds more leaving comments.