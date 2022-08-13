Pamela Reif shows unbelievably toned abs in red bikini

Pamela Reif showed off her toned physique in a red thong bikini as she lounged by the pool. Pic credit: @pamela_rf/Instagram

Pamela Reif is an absolute powerhouse fitness influencer who boasts almost 9 million followers on Instagram, sharing various workouts on her social media page, as well as her YouTube channel, which has over 9 million subscribers.

The fitness model and entrepreneur, who hails from Karlsruhe, Germany, showed off her ripped abs in a barely-there dark red bikini.

The top featured crossed ruching in the middle that emphasized her chest in a flattering way, and the bottoms featured ruching on the sides as well, clinging to her curves in all the right places.

Pamela sat on the edge of a pool as she leaned back, making her toned abs even more noticeable. She put her muscular arms behind herself and put her head back, her honey blonde hair cascading down her shoulders.

Though her eyes were closed, her makeup still looked glam, with nude and gold eyeshadow and a pink lip.

The bronzed goddess looked like she was soaking up even more vitamin D in the shot that gave off major summer vibes.

Pamela Reif showed off her rock hard abs in a thong bikini

The stunning photo was actually part of a carousel, with the second photo showing the fitness influencer grabbing onto her bikini bottoms with one hand to show off her incredibly toned thighs as she held a lemon with her other hand.

A third photo shot from farther away showed Pamela straddling the pool wall as she lifted her bikini bottoms up onto her hips and arched her back in a flattering pose that showed off her flat stomach.

The last photo showed Pamela in a thong bikini walking along the pool wall as she showed off her playful side, laughing with her hair in a towel.

She found the funny side herself, captioning the photo, “pic 4 is a mood 🥸 caption what made me laugh that hard,” and it received over 200k likes.

Pamela Reif was featured in Forbes 30 Under 30

Pamela is an ambassador for sportswear brand PUMA, and has product deals with GHD, Calzedonia and fashion label Nak-d. She even has her own health food brand called Naturally Pam, so it’s safe to say Pamela Reif is more than just a pretty face and toned abs.

At just 26 years old, she was featured in Forbes 30 Under 30, and during the European Summit, she reflected on the fickle side of internet fame.

She said, “I have a very stable personality. … You just never know when it’s going to be over. You have to live with the fact that people follow you and you only have a certain period of time when you are on trend.”

“My social media community is super positive. If you don’t like me, you don’t follow me. It’s as simple as that,” she added.