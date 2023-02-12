Fitness model Pamela Reif took the Maldives by storm as she promoted her latest product launch.

The gorgeous German social media sensation turned up the heat as she let her fans know she has a new healthy snack available.

Pamela took to Instagram over the weekend to pose from a stunning Maldives locale, clad in a black bikini top and matching sarong by Dolce & Gabbana.

The 26-year-old stunner snapped two photos with her camera phone, striking a modelesque pose that accentuated her fit physique.

Pamela’s long, blonde hair was worn down in a center part, and her loose waves hung over one shoulder. She arched her back for the first shot, standing in front of a mirror amid an outdoor bath/shower area for the incredible image.

A slide right revealed Pamela in the same location, this time facing the mirror, covering her face with her phone.

Pamela Reif launches a new organic snack with a stunning view from the Maldives

Pamela geotagged her post from Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, a private island retreat with breathtaking views.

She captioned her carousel post in German and English, letting her 9 million IG followers know she had an advertisement on the way.

“Anzeige – all black because something all white is launching tomorrow 😌🫶🏼,” the caption read.

Pamela revealed her “all-white” surprise on Sunday in another Instagram post. As it turns out, Pamela just dropped a new flavor from her Naturally Pam food brand, the Oat Bar Chunky White Choc, the perfect healthy dessert or in-between-meals snack.

Pamela founded Naturally Pam in 2020

Naturally Pam offers organic, vegan, gluten-free snack options in bars, nut butter, granola, and chocolate. The brand also sells cookbooks and fitness mats.

The European beauty founded Naturally Pam in 2020, a perfect brand for fitness enthusiasts like herself. Pamela describes her products as embodying “everything that is important to me: natural organic ingredients, packaged in materials that are as sustainable as possible.”

Pamela is not only a successful fitness guru, but she’s also an author, YouTuber, and social media influencer.

Pamela is also a best-selling author and popular YouTuber who made the Forbes 30 under 30 list

Born in Karlsruhe, Germany, Pamela has gained popularity in the U.S. with her good looks and healthy lifestyle tips and made the coveted Forbes 30 under 30 list.

Pamela became an internet sensation when she began uploading photos of her food, accessories, and gym selfies to Instagram.

“I was just doing it without any plan or strategy,” Pamela told Forbes. Now, the blonde bombshell has a massive social media following. In addition to her 9 million followers on Instagram, Pamela also boasts 9.38 million subscribers on her YouTube channel, @PamelaRf1, another 914,600 on TikTok, and 277,000 followers on Facebook.

Pamela’s immense popularity has scored her endorsements and partnership deals across social media. She has developed her own fitness app and website, Pam Strong, offering 12-week training programs, and has served as the face of brands such as Intimissi, Puma, and Nak-d.

Although she’s a talented and successful businesswoman, Pamela has faced criticism for being judged for her outward appearance.

“[They] just see the outer shell and don’t see the work I’m putting into it,” she told Forbes, noting that despite her critics, she has accumulated plenty more supporters.

“My social media community is super positive,” Pamela added. “If you don’t like me, you don’t follow me. It’s as simple as that.”

Pamela has captured her fans’ attention with her good looks and savvy business skills, and at just 26 years old, she’s still got a bright future ahead of herself.