Pamela Reif in hot pants and crop top for dance, shares supportive comments

Pamela Reif showed off her toned figure in a black hot pants and a white sports bra. Pic credit: @pamela_rf/Instagram

Pamela Reif is one of Germany’s most successful influencers, sharing fitness videos to her YouTube and Instagram accounts.

She boasts a staggering 8.9 million followers on Instagram, and over 9 million subscribers on YouTube, gaining fans with accessible workout videos that anyone can do at home.

Her Instagram followers include former Victoria’s Secret model Romee Strijd, and former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams.

Anyone looking at her ridiculously toned physique would absolutely take her advice on how to get fit, thus, she’s incredibly successful. Interestingly, she lets her moves do the talking as she doesn’t actually speak a word during her Youtube workouts.

The fitness influencer, who hails from Karlsruhe, recently shared a cardio dance workout on her channel, “10 Min Sunshine Dance,” where she had a blast on the cliffs of Ibiza as she danced her heart out.

Pamela was so excited by the feedback that she shared scenes from the workout, along with tons of compliments from fans telling her how beautiful she is, and how she has inspired them.

Pamela Reif showed her toned abs and legs in black hot pants and a white crop top

The founder of Naturally Pam, a healthy, organic snacks label, wore a daring pair of black hot pants with a white crop top and white sneakers. She pulled her signature blonde hair back into a tight ponytail.

On top of the video of her working out, Pamela shared all kinds of comments from her devoted fan base, with one writing, “Your videos just keep getting better and better, and I can’t even comprehend it. Thanks for another amazing video, Pam.”

Another fan wrote, “Another masterpiece. Congratulations for 9 million subscribers Pam.”

Pamela recently moved to Ibiza, which she shared in an Instagram video of herself in skimpy denim shorts, and an orange string bikini, as she ran down a road.

At the top of the video, she wrote, “a girl can dream,” and she spun around, later ending up on the balcony of her new house with an out-of-this-world view of rocky mountains and clear, blue water.

Pamela captioned the video, “🏠🔑 hi Ibiza, you’re my new home 🥺 I just bought my dream house with my absolute dream view 🥺 #pinchme.”

She’s not only successful with her YouTube videos, but the influencer has a number of product deals as well. She’s an ambassador for sports brand PUMA, and has deals with GHD, Calzedonia and a collaboration with NA-KD.

On August 3, Pamela sat at the tops of cliffs in Ibiza wearing a black and white sports bra and leggings from PUMA.