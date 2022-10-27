Pamela Reif goes from skimpy black shorts to glam dress for Christmas event

Pamela Reif showed off her toned figure in black hot pants and a white sports bra. Pic credit: @pamela_rf/Instagram

Pamela Reif showed off her fitness-honed physique as she got ready to attend the ghd Christmas Campaign party at Alsterhaus in Hamburg, Germany, on Wednesday night.

The fitness influencer looked incredible in a tiny pair of black shorts with a matching black tank top as she styled her long blonde hair with ghd products.

Pam got close to the camera as she touched her hair which was thrown up in a ponytail, looking somewhat natural and flat.

She stepped back and smiled at the camera as she did a quick turn, showing off her toned legs, and suddenly was in a glamorous dress.

She rocked a dark green dress, giving off major Christmas vibes, that was tight around the top and emphasized her slim waist. The bottom was an ample tulle material that only covered the back in order to give a view of her legs. There was also tulle material draped off her arms in small sleeves.

While the dress was quite fancy, Pamela gave it a bit of a casual feel with black velvet ankle boots.

She added a sparkling pair of diamond chandelier earrings that drew attention to her face, and she wore a pretty natural makeup look for the occasion, opting for long eyelashes and a glossy pink lip.

Her long blonde hair was parted in the middle and cascaded down her shoulders in old Hollywood waves, adding more glamour to her look.

Pamela Reif gave a look at the ghd Christmas Campaign party in Hamburg, Germany

Pamela shared videos of herself at the event, including one in which she walked down purple velvet-covered stairs, looking like a princess.

Pic credit: @Pamela_rf/Instagram

Another video showed Pam at the event along with other members of the team, and she wrote on top of the video, “@ghdhairde celebrating our Christmas Campaign.”

Pic credit: @Pamela_rf/Instagram

The German native was super excited to show off the six huge billboards that were put up at Alsterhaus, the luxury department store in Hamburg where the event took place.

On the billboards, Pamela’s campaign could be seen in which she wore a black ensemble with a big diamond choker and held one of the ghd products. She was also seen walking in front of a fireplace in a black velvet one-piece leotard, looking confident as she strutted forward.

She happily wrote on top of the video, “I’m in 8m size in the shopping windows 6 times [watering eyes emoji].”

Pic credit: @Pamela_rf/Instagram

Pamela has previously done Christmas campaigns with the brand

Pamela has been working with the brand for several years now, including on Christmas campaigns.

In 2019, she shared pictures of smaller billboards that were put up throughout Germany in which the limited edition rose gold products were shown.