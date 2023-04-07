Fitness icon Pamela Reif is headed to the island of Bali for a few weeks and bid her followers adieu with some stunning selfies.

Pamela lives a life of luxury, often traveling to tropical and exotic locations while clad in bikinis and soaking up the sun.

That will be the case for the next few weeks, as Pamela announced that she’s headed to Indonesia for some rest and relaxation, and a little productivity.

The German beauty shared some pre-flight snaps to her Instagram Story this week, including a couple of stunning selfies.

In the first shot, Pamela posed inside a well-appointed room to capture her image with her phone. Pamela sported a long-sleeved black crop top with cutouts across the chest.

Pamela paired her top with some black Puma leggings and wore her gorgeous blonde hair down in voluminous loose curls.

Pamela snaps a selfie before jetting off to Bali. Pic credit: @pamela_rf/Instagram

Pamela didn’t caption her first image, but in the second selfie, she provided some information about her future travels.

Pamela Reif hints at ‘Bali content’ as she prepares for takeoff

The fitness influencer stood inside an elevator in the second snap, wearing the same black-on-black outfit. This time, Pamela wore a cross-body bag and sat another bag on the ground near her feet.

Pamela blew a kiss at her camera and captioned her photo, “Ready for Bali content?” along with a slide poll including a heart-eyed emoji.

Pamela snaps an elevator selfie before enjoying a vacation in Bali. Pic credit: @pamela_rf/Instagram

In another IG Story image, Pamela explained a bit about what her next few weeks will entail. She captured a photo of her view from her seat on the plane along with a long-winded caption.

“I got so much to say but the plane is about to take off,” Pamela wrote. “To keep it short: I’m really really excited for the next 3 weeks – we have insane houses (jaw dropping, really) and no ‘pressure’ to do something specific this month.”

She continued, “You know me – I’ll always do something productive – but I’ll decide more day by day this time. love you xxxx bye.”

Pamela shared some information about her upcoming trip as she prepared for takeoff. Pic credit: @pamela_rf/Instagram

The 27-year-old Naturally PAM founder has found much success since she first hit the scene as a teenager sharing fitness content on Instagram. She began sharing photos of her gym selfies, food, and accessories without any plan, and her following skyrocketed.

These days, Pamela has a whopping 9.1 million followers on Instagram, another 9.48 million subscribers on her YouTube channel, and 922,300 more on TikTok.

Pamela’s naturally good looks, jaw-dropping physique, and relatable content make her the perfect choice to represent brands and spread the word about them online.

Pamela partnered with Puma for her Puma x Pamela Reif Collection

One brand that Pamela has partnered with is Puma. She’s obviously a fan, as evidenced by her choice of leggings in her recent selfies, and she collaborated with the company last year for her exclusive capsule collection.

Pamela said of her partnership, “When women look in the mirror, I want them to see their own potential. The pieces in this collection should make them feel sophisticated, pretty, and powerful as they push their bodies to get stronger.”

Pamela’s collaboration aims to enhance every woman’s body shape and includes activewear and footwear with a soft color palette. You can shop Pamela’s collection at Puma.com.