Pamela Reif rocked lacy lingerie for a recent Intimissimi shoot. Pic credit: @pamela_rf/Instagram

Fitness queen Pamela Reif dropped a new collaboration, and it looked as though her hard hours in the gym paid off well.

The Germany native removed her signature sweats for an outfit a bit more intimate as she posed for the camera and looked fantastic.

She treated her fans and followers to a different type of post from her typical fitness-oriented shots.

Although she wasn’t rocking workout attire, the results of her exercise regime were evident.

Pam’s latest post, shared with her 8.9 Instagram followers, earned 89k likes and counting.

The video began with Pamela standing against a white background with the wind blowing her golden locks.

Pamela Reif in lace lingerie celebrates Intimissimi

She looked away from the camera as she posed in a lacy bra and underwear set. The bra featured dark gray with white lace adding femininity to the garment. She paired the piece with a matching set of underwear featuring lacy straps of the same color.

Pamela’s thick blonde locks were in a center part and cascaded past her waist.

She pivoted her hips with her hands at her sides as her bronzed skin and toned figure took center stage.

The camera cut away to show Pam with her back toward the camera and a white sweater around her forearms. She revealed the back of her cheeky ensemble as the wind blew her hair and added to the shoot’s drama.

Next, she walked away from the camera as she followed a wall and looked over her shoulder at the camera. Pamela smiled as the light caught her skin, adding a beautiful final shot as she walked out of the frame, and the video ended.

Her caption read, “Soft lace, wind, the warm autumn sun & maybeee a little workout (hoho) making me feel amazing Wearing @intimissimiofficial / anzeige PS: the wind was created by mom, using our leaf blower from the garden 🍂😂 will upload BTS later hahaaaaa.”

Although the fitness guru took a break from sharing workout routines, her career has remained in full swing.

Pamela Reif’s successful fitness video empire

Pamela burst into the fitness influencing space a few years ago, and she has remained ever since.

The Karlsruhe native has graced Forbes 30 Under 30 list multiple times at the young age of 26.

Fans shouldn’t mistake Pamela’s youth for naïveté–she has demonstrated wisdom in an interview with Forbes. During the interview, she acknowledged that fame was fleeting, and she wanted to make the most of it.

Pamela said, “I have a very stable personality.”

She continued, “You just never know when it’s going to be over. You have to live with the fact that people follow you and you only have a certain period of time when you are on trend.”