Pamela Anderson attends the Le Raphia fashion show. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Featureflash

Pamela Anderson knows how to stun on any occasion. The actress attended the “Le Raphia” Jacquemus show in Le Bourget, France, over the weekend and looked like a vision. She wore an all-white ensemble that looked like it could be a part of the fashion show.

The Baywatch alum wore a stark white dress that fit her perfectly. The top of the dress featured wrap detailing, a high neckline, and a drop waist.

The skirt of the dress flared out and had matching white feathers around her.

To accessorize, she wore one evening glove that sported matching feathers as well as an oversized hat that had feathers overflowing off the brim.

The Raw Justice star wore her signature blonde hair down, with light curls that cascaded off her shoulders.

For her makeup, she wore dark eye makeup and pink lipstick.

The runway show was attended by stars like Christine Quinn, Jennie Kim, and more.

Pamela Anderson at a fashion show. Pic credit: Best Image / BACKGRID

Pamela Anderson writes memoir Love, Pamela

With a career that spans decades, Pamela Anderson decided to write her own book called Love Pamela. In October, she posted the book cover that featured the actress looking gorgeous as ever.

Pamela was in black and white, wearing sultry smokey eyeshadow and nude lipstick. While unveiling the cover, she took to Instagram to explain what it took to make the book.

“It feels like some kind of miracle- to be retracing the painful steps of my youth. I repainted scenes in detail if it were my childhood or at the playboy mansion. Just one girl’s messy life. A celebration – of imperfections.”

Pamela has had media attention since her major role as C.J. Parker in Baywatch. Many have tried to tell her story, so it would be an interesting read to hear Pamela tell her side of major moments in her career.

Those looking to get their hands on the book can order it for pre-order now.

Pamela Anderson looked heavenly for Marc Jacobs

Pamela Anderson decided to make a big return to modeling with her campaign with Heaven by Marc Jacobs.

The actress was wearing a tailored grey tank top that had vertical seams along the ensemble. The hem showed white lace trimming. She paired it with a matching pleated skirt that was perfect for her preppy outfit.

The author of Love, Pamela wore delicate clear heels that went perfectly with the look.

Her makeup looked with thin eyebrows, brown eyeshadow, and nude lipstick.