Pamela Anderson is embracing her age in a new photoshoot and interview.

The 55-year-old got candid about aging after returning to the spotlight with her new documentary, Pamela, a Love Story, on Netflix and her memoir, Love, Pamela, available at Harper Collins.

The Canadian-American beauty is best known for her role as C.J. Parker on the 90s hit series Baywatch and her work as a glamour model for Playboy magazine.

She was one of the most recognizable sex symbols of the 90s after she became Playmate of the Month for Playboy in 1990.

The beauty also drew media attention for her high-profile relationships with stars such as Kid Rock and Tommy Lee.

Anderson had been married five times during her successful career as a glamour model and went through multiple divorces in the public eye.

In a recent photo shoot for WWD, Anderson opened up about her legacy and how she is embracing herself now more than ever.

Pamela Anderson said it’s ‘fun getting old’ in a stunning cut-out dress

Anderson shared a recent photo shoot with her 2.1 Instagram followers in which she showed her stunning physique in a gown.

The blonde bombshell went makeup-free for the candid photoshoot with WWD. In the caption, she opened up about getting older and how she is embracing it.

“I’d rather show my freckles… It’s fun getting old It’s a relief. And at a certain age we just look younger and fresher without make up,” she wrote in the caption, adding:

“This is me – I’m happy with who I am right now.” The media personality then said she is grateful for all the love she has received.

She also shared a photo of the magazine cover, which is a closeup of her face.

Pamela Anderson revealed her strict diet

Anderson made her Broadway debut last year playing Roxie Hart in a Chicago Broadway production.

When discussing the role with Vogue, she opened up about her diet, which includes intermittent fasting.

The former glamour model revealed that she follows a vegan diet and gets her vitamin regimen prescribed by a doctor.

Anderson told the outlet that she only eats between 10 am and 6 pm, adding that the diet protocol leaves her feeling uplifted and energized.

The 55-year-old revealed that during her training for the Broadway play, she was motivated by athletes like Serena Williams to push herself.

She added that it’s been a family thing, with her kids even helping her out during the health and fitness aspect.

“I feel really driven and it’s funny, my kids are like, ‘Mom, after you dance, you need a smoothie.’ It’s like we’re all doing this together,” she told Vogue.

Anderson also said she takes care of her body with frequent massages and other methods that aid in recovery.