Pamela Alexandra stunned in a brown matching set. Pic credit: @pamelaalexandra/Instagram

Pamela Alexandra seems to be aware that wearing a great outfit is a perfect way to start her day. The Instagram model took a few pictures in a mystery lobby, letting fans know she is chasing her dreams while in an all-brown co-ord set.

The social media star wore a brown tank top that cropped right at her waist to show off her great physique. The top featured ruching on the bust as well as a halter neckline.

She paired it with brown flared leggings that clung to her curves. The pants also featured ruching by her waistline to create a flattering V-shape.

For added shine, she wore gold strappy sandals that went perfectly with the outfit.

Her outfit was so effortlessly chic that she decided to keep the accessories simple. Pamela wore silver bracelets as her jewelry of choice, which popped against the neutral tones of her look.

The Swiss model wore her signature curls down and let them cascade off her shoulders.

Pamela decided to embrace her natural features and went for natural-looking makeup.

Pamela Alexandra launches her own website for her latest merchandise

What some people don’t know is Pamela is not only an influencer but an entrepreneur. She recently created her own website where she could launch her own merchandise to sell to her fans.

When announcing the news on Instagram, she explained that she knew this was a long time in the making.

“I know how long you guys have been waiting for this, but it took time to create something special for you. Go check it out and let me know what you think,” she captioned an IG Post.

Pamela’s website launched with a Pam Bo that also featured mystery items for the customer as well as her own calendar for 2023.

According to her website, she has always had an entrepreneurial spirit ever since she left her career as a banker to work with social media and marketing.

Pamela Alexandra shines in her matching two-piece

All work and no play does not seem to be Pamela’s style. The social media model took a photo in a gorgeous matching set, asking her followers to decide which picture was their favorite.

She wore a silver glitter bralette that featured a single strap that created a delicate halter neckline. She paired it with matching wide-leg pants that gave an interesting 70s vibe.

Pamela wore black open-toe heels that worked perfectly with her outfit.

She added extensions to her blonde curls for a high-class look and kept her makeup simple with neutral eyeshadow and nude lipstick.