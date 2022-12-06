Pamela Alexandra looked gorgeous in a mint green bikini as she lounged poolside. Pic credit: @pamelaalexandra/Instagram

Pamela Alexandra has a lot of reasons to smile, so her latest social media post, featuring the model in a bikini while beaming, isn’t much of a surprise.

Although Pamela’s video may not have been surprising, it was worth a watch. Many of her fans and followers agreed with this sentiment because she received 29k likes for the post.

She posted the short but sweet clip on her Instagram, where she has amassed 5.5 million followers.

Pamela has regularly treated fans to photos featuring her curves as she focuses on body positivity and self-acceptance.

The Swiss-Brazilian stunner’s latest share was no exception, as she worked her angles on a lounge chair for the enjoyment of her followers.

The clip began with Pamela posing on her side while gazing at the camera.

Pamela Alexandra all smiles in a bikini for Dubai lounge session

Pamela blinked her eyes, exaggerating her full, faux lashes and looking to the side. Then, she smiled while touching the white flower placed perfectly in her tresses.

Next, Pamela lifted herself as she posed on her knees and smiled. She showed off her curves and the details of her dress, which was white but completely sheer.

The camera zoomed in on Pamela’s bikini, which was stringy and green.

Finally, Pamela spun around again as she began crawling away from the camera, ending the clip abruptly.

Pamela’s hair featured a side part with beautiful, natural curls. Except for her false lashes, the beauty donned a fresh face.

Her caption read, “I smile on sunny days ☀️ #Dubai.”

Pamela selected Chris Brown’s Under The Influence to serve as the background music to the captivating share.

While Pamela didn’t tag a brand in this share, she has made a lucrative career from posting for companies half-dressed.

Pamela Alexandra’s Sephora must-have products

Although most of her followers may not be internationally traveling models, Pamela Alexandra showed a makeup tutorial as an artist caked her face. Pamela listed all the products used so fans could obtain the same model glow.

To prepare her face for makeup, Pamela used Laura Mercier’s primer, a staple in many collections. She also used an eyeshadow primer by Too Faced to set the foundation for her eye makeup.

Pamela used L’Oreal True Match Foundation as her foundation and Anastasia Beverly Hills for her eyeshadow.

Her lengthy lashes were courtesy of Huda Beauty, as well as her highlighter.

The financier and model has a lot going on, and at 34 years old, she has already built up a successful career.