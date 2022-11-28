Pamela Alexandra sizzled in a skintight dress. Pic credit: @pamelaalexandra/Instagram

Pamela Alexandra looked as good as gold in a recent share that showed off her fabulous figure in a thigh-skimming minidress with sheer straps.

The Swiss-Brazilian beauty sizzled as she struck a modelesque pose in the curve-hugging number, highlighting her jaw-dropping physique.

Her thick, center-parted mane of hair looked phenomenal in tight, natural waves cascading down her back.

While the dress was a total glam moment, she went relatively neutral with her makeup, adding a hint of color around her brown eyes and a subtle slick of gloss to her full lips.

When she’s not traveling the world, Pamela spends most of her time working in an office at a financial institution, although you’d never know judging by her photos.

The shimmering share garnered more than 46K likes in its first two days, with Pamela asking her 5.5M followers in the caption, “How was your Thanksgiving?”

Of course, Pamela’s fans turkey-trotted their way over to the comment section to answer her question.

While one follower seemed to get temporary amnesia from her beauty, saying, “I forgot….once I looked in your beautiful eyes.” another remarked, “It would have been much better if you were the dessert.”

Pamela Alexandra knelt down in sheer fishnet pants and leather jacket

Pamela sent temperatures soaring yesterday as she knelt down in lacy fishnet pants, sky-high heels, and a leather jacket.

Bodacious was the first word that likely came to mind when most people laid eyes on the jaw-dropping snap.

The gorgeous influencer wore her curly tresses in a chic high ponytail and added a pair of oversized sunglasses in the last pic.

Pamela encouraged her followers to fill in the black, “Sundays are for ____.”

Pamela Alexandra rocked black bikini and pink wings for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Pamela took to social media last month with a carousel of photos to raise awareness of breast cancer.

The fiercely real model could be seen sitting in a pink-winged swing wearing a revealing black bikini that showed off her womanly figure.

A sea of pink flowers arched over the gorgeous swing, and behind her was a stunning city skyline view.

Pamela shared three photos to support the cause, with the second showing her glistening white smile.

She captioned the powerful share, “Pink wings for all warriors 💕 Check yourself to protect yourself⁠ #BreastCancerAwarenessDay #BreastCancer.”

While Breast Cancer Awareness Month has come and gone with the passing of October, it’s important for women to stay safe and informed all year long.