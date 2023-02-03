Pamela Alexandra wore a black two-piece outfit to its absolute fullest potential.

The social media celebrity sported the black crop top, which featured a low, heart-shaped neckline and short, sheer sleeves.

Pamela paired the top with a matching, high-waisted skirt with a hemline that curved from her upper thigh to her mid-thigh.

The online influencer’s outfit was spectacular, but Pamela can make any look better. Her blonde hair flowed down her back in small braids, and her makeup was pretty and perfect.

Pamela posed to the side with her hands on her hips and one leg in front of the other. Her eyes were closed, and her pink lips formed a small, closed smile.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The model’s overall look was drop-dead gorgeous, as always.

Pamela Alexandra struck a pose in a little black outfit. Pic credit: @pamelaalexandra/Instagram

Pamela Alexandra is ‘casual’ in a purple bikini

Pamela is known for her killer good looks, and so it’s no doubt that her style is popular on Instagram. She posted a purple bikini pic that was simply breathtaking.

The string purple bikini highlighted Pamela’s curves and physique, and the color made her look radiant.

Her blonde locks cascaded to her shoulders, and the bouncy curls perfectly framed her face. She opted for minimal makeup and instead let her beauty appear as lovely as she is.

She posed by sitting backward on a chair and shielding the sun from her face with her hand as her head tilted up toward the sky.

The star included in her caption, “Casually waiting for you.” It received over 19,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

Pamela Alexandra is pretty in pink for Shein

Pamela is a successful model, and this had led her to partner with big-name brands, such as Shein.

The fashion model posted a look in a hot pink minidress to promote the brand. The dress featured halter straps and was backless, and cropped well above her knee.

She paired the dress with shiny black heels that included a diamond strap around the ankle. Her voluminous hair was absolutely gorgeous as the curls fell in ringlets around her head.

Shein sells a huge variety of cute options like this one and regularly updates what it has available.

Pamela captioned her post, “The devil wears pink but I’m quite the opposite @sheinofficial.”

The brand was likely happy with the promotion, as it earned over 24,000 likes and hundreds of comments from Pamela’s 5.5 million Instagram followers.