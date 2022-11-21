Pamela Alexandra smiles with closed lips near the pool. Pic credit: @pamelaalexandra/Instagram

Pamela Alexandra is the type of model who stays busy living her best life and enjoying new experiences whenever she gets the chance.

Her bio says, “When I’m not in the office, I’m either eating, trying to get my curls under control or traveling the [globe emoji].”

In the bulk of her pictures and videos, she certainly looks like she has her curls under control. Her fashion sense is another detail she’s been handling well.

Pamela wore a two-piece outfit for a night on the town that was covered in sparkles and shine from top to bottom. It was revealing enough to leave little to the imagination.

The model posted the photos while she was feeling festive, which makes sense with the holiday season approaching so quickly.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Not long before that, she shared some photos wearing a designer label pair of shoes while paying homage to the classic Cinderella movie from Disney in her caption.

Pamela Alexandra is a sparkling beauty

Pamela stunned in a two-piece outfit she wore in a series of gorgeous Instagram pictures. The crop top crossed together with thin strings over her chest, providing her the perfect amount of lift in her chest area.

The crop top came together in the back with a solid piece of fabric. Her matching pants were high-waisted and covered in the same material as her crop top.

They were formfitting enough to show off the curves of her hips, thighs, and legs. The bottoms of the pants spread out in a flare that resembled a 70’s fashion vibe.

Pamela wore a pair of black heels with platform soles and open toes on her feet. Her white toenail polish was easy to see as it perfectly matched her white pointed acrylic nails.

The model smiled wide in one of the images, with her accessories looking fabulous. She rocked a small black necklace, tiny white earrings, a silver bracelet, a chunky ring, and a black clutch-sized purse. She wore her long curly hair down and parted in the middle, framing her face.

Pamela Alexandra models Alexander Wang shoes

Pamela dresses up in some of the nicest and most luxurious designer labels ever, including Alexander Wang. She posed for pictures wearing Alexander Wang heels that made her look classy and chic.

She shouted out the upscale brand while also seemingly mentioning Cinderella in her caption, which said, “It’s not a glass slipper, it’s Alexander Wang.”

Pamela leaned forward in the first picture to touch the elegant pair of heels she was wearing. Beside her, a tan-colored purse was perched with a silver chain handle. She also wore a striped bodysuit with long sleeves and long legs.

The bodysuit provided some coverage but was still incredibly tight against her undeniable curves. It was the perfect item to wear along with her Alexander Wang heels.