Pamela Alexandra smiles with closed lips. Pic credit: @pamelaalexandra/Instagram

When Pamela Alexandra is relaxing at home without a busy schedule for the evening, she still looks as if she’s ready for a full-on photo shoot.

The gorgeous model has 5.5 million followers on Instagram who keep up with her content.

Most recently, she shared a couple of pictures wearing a dress that showed off her fantastic curves. She looked amazing while she was lounging.

Pamela’s photo thread in such a stunning dress isn’t exactly rare since she tends to post beautiful pictures and videos in different dresses and swimsuits.

During the winter season, she shared a gorgeous picture to shout out the luxurious villa and restaurant she was enjoying at the time.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pamela consistently proves that she lives the lifestyle other people might only dream of.

Pamela Alexandra stuns in a silky dress

Pamela posed for a couple of casual pictures on a green chair wearing a neutral-colored dress made of silky material. It came in a light tan and perfectly hugged her hourglass shape.

The dress was thigh-skimming enough to show off most of her upper legs and calves. She went completely barefoot, so her feet were easy to see.

The top of the dress was designed with spaghetti straps that laid perfectly over her shoulders. The model was rocking red nail polish with her brown hair parted down the middle in a smooth crimped style.

She accessorized with a simple necklace around her neck and one solo bracelet.

She added a caption that said, “Chilling… Tell me something funny.”

In both images, Pamela stared at the camera with a close-lipped smile, seemingly ready for a good laugh.

Pamela Alexandra promotes Villa & Restaurant Santorini

Pamela shared a photo wearing a comfortable-looking white robe while seated on a luxurious sofa with a delicious spread of food in front of her.

She added a caption, “Slow mornings with a hearty breakfast in Santorini @villabordeaux.”

She shouted out Villa & Restaurant Santorini, an elite company known for its high-end and upscale lodging and dining options. In the picture, the model was leaning forward with a bowl and a spoon as if she was ready to enjoy her first bite of something.

The table in front of her was covered in tons of savory items, including orange juice, fresh-cut fruit, a cheese platter, coffee, croissants, scrambled eggs, and bread rolls. She did an incredible job proving how impressive Villa & Restaurant Santorini is.