Pamela Alexandra looks stunning as she poses in her white dress. Pic credit: @pamelaalexandra/Instagram

Pamela Alexandra undoubtedly turned many heads as she recently posed for the camera in her sheer white dress.

The 34-year-old Brazilian model effortlessly mesmerized her fans with the most jaw-dropping look as she slayed in her all-white ensemble.

The Brazilian beauty sure knows how to get her fan’s attention as she expresses her true, genuine self in almost all of her photographs.

Pamela stays highly active on her social media platforms, specifically her Instagram where she is found uploading endless picturesque shots.

In one of her more recent shares, the model was captured casually laying down as she smiled beautifully while the sun glistened down on her.

She then had one hand placed down along her leg while the other was lightly positioned behind her head.

Pamela Alexandra wows in her white attire

While laying on a bright yellow towel, she wore a stunning sheer and shimmery white dress that was on the shorter side as it stopped mid-thigh.

Underneath the dress, Pamela wore a pretty teal-colored bikini. The bikini was a classic design in which two thin straps wrapped up behind her neck. She then accessorized with a couple of random bracelets and a simple pair of gold studded earrings.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Brazilian beauty had her hair styled in its normal, gorgeous state, as it was in tight curls that had been tucked behind her one ear.

The model seemed to be wearing little to no makeup, as the only makeup apparent was some mascara along her long, lavish lashes.

To complete the look, Pamela wore a pretty yellow flower that was perfectly placed over her one ear.

She simply captioned the post, “Soul of sunshine.”

Pamela Alexandra advocates for breast cancer

In another recent one of her posts, Pamela advocates for Breast Cancer Awareness Day as she was captured under an archway filled with beautiful pink flowers while a pretty pink wall was situated on each side of her.

The model then sat on a gorgeous cushioned swing that had beautifully crafted angel wings on each side of the swing.

Pamela smiled in her teeny, black bikini as she held on tightly to each side of the pink swing.

She looked like an angel herself as she sat amongst the pretty pink aesthetics while she glowed from the sun above her.

She encouraged her followers to get tested as her caption wrote, “Pink wings for all warriors 💕 Check yourself to protect yourself⁠ #BreastCancerAwarenessDay #BreastCancer.”

Pamela’s fans came out to support and give thanks for the motivational message, as the post received 18k likes and over 300 comments.