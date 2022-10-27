Pamela Alexandra looked gorgeous in a metallic bikini. Pic credit: @pamelaalexandra/Instagram

STOP EVERYTHING!

Celebrated model Pamela Alexandra paused in what she referred to as a “pretty restroom” yesterday to snap a jaw-dropping mirror selfie wearing a revealing metallic bikini.

It’s unclear exactly where she took the photo, but it definitely is a lovely bathroom, with an entire wall of lush, green plants peeking out from behind a wire wall.

Still, the Swiss-Brazilian showstopper is the star of the shot, as she stunned in a string bikini.

The barely-there garment showcased Pamela’s womanly figure beautifully, including her super-sculpted abs.

Not to be overlooked, the 33-year-old accessorized the look with a simple necklace and a chunky gold bracelet.

While the phone concealed her flawless face, Pamela’s signature mane appeared perfectly twirled and curled as always.

Pic credit: @pamelaalexandra/Instagram

Still, while most know Pamela for her fantastic modeling skills, there’s so much more to this beauty than what first meets the eye.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pamela Alexandra took a break from social media but kept up hard work as a banker and model

At the end of the summer, Pamela shared a photo with her 5.5 million followers to express that she needed a break from Instagram.

When she’s not traveling the world, the fiercely real model spends most of her time working in an office at a financial institution, so it’s no surprise she needed some time off.

The curvy banker started as an apprentice at an insurance company before migrating to banking and eventually establishing herself as a successful model on the side.

So, beyond being drop-dead gorgeous, Pamela is also very intelligent and savvy with her money. Talk about the total package!

The photo from her social media siesta showed her rocking a cropped tan top and matching skirt that hugged her body in all the right places.

She captioned the share, “The calm before the storm. Been trying to recharge for a bit. Just ’cause I’m not posting doesn’t mean I’m not working 🌪.”

Pamela Alexandra rocked a skintight ensemble for golden hour photoshoot

All the more reason to love spooky season, the gorgeous content creator is about to celebrate her 34th birthday on Halloween, and based on a post shared earlier today, she’s getting the party started early.

The full-figured Instagram star sizzled in a revealing patterned dress with eye-popping cutouts.

She captioned the share, “Golden hour just blessed my pictures.”

There’s no doubt that this beauty and fashion vlogger is an inspiration to many young girls and women, and thankfully, there’s no sign of her slowing down anytime soon!