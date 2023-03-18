Model and social media influencer Pamela Alexandra showed off her serious side while rocking a little black dress.

The Swiss-Brazilian beauty knows how to work her lighting and angles and proved just that in a recent carousel of photos.

Pamela rocked an LBD that showcased her head-turning curves in the Instagram post.

The blonde stunner’s dress featured sleeves on only one side, a high neckline, and a thigh-skimming length accentuating her shapely legs and snatched waistline.

She paired her dress with some black lace-up heels and wore her hair down in braids. Pamela sported a bronzed glow in the photographs, and her makeup was minimal, allowing her natural beauty to shine through.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pamela donned a French manicure on her long acrylics and her toes and, other than a couple of dainty gold bracelets, opted to forgo any accessories, allowing her captivating figure to take center stage.

Pamela Alexandra finds her best angles in an LBD with some ‘serious’ advice

Pamela posed from inside a room decorated with wicker furniture and a neutral color scheme, which delivered a bit of a modern-meets-’70s vibe.

The accompanying caption for her post read, “I am usually not this serious, but… don’t mess with me and food 🤦🏽‍♀️ ok?😂, and she added hashtags that read “little black dress” both in English and German.

Pamela has enthralled her fans and followers with her steamy photoshoots, highlighting her unbelievable physique. She boasts 5.5 million followers on Instagram, 1.5 million followers on Facebook, and another 20,000 on TikTok.

Pamela is a talented and successful businesswoman

The sexy content creator has taken advantage of her popularity with her website, PamelaAlexandra.com, where she shares her love of “Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle.” Pamela shares that she enjoys traveling and reading and is a self-admitted foodie.

She talks about her transition into a social media influencer on her site: “I am very comfortable in my own skin, and it warms my heart to see others embrace themselves as well, flaws and all.”

“As I grew in popularity, I decided to take a chance and emphasize my creative side by becoming an Influencer,” Pamela says.

The curvaceous beauty has added her sultry images to everyday products such as mouse pads, beach towels, pillowcases, digital wallpapers, and screensavers.

Pamela also models for well-known fashion brands on Instagram, such as Shein, Luxe To Kill, and Alexander Wang. In addition to her good looks and jaw-dropping body, Pamela is also a smart businesswoman.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, is fluent in four languages, has worked as an apprentice at an insurance company, and “tapped into banking” as a legal and compliance professional.

With her scorching-hot curves, laidback attitude, and self-described “creative-eye and entrepreneurial mindset,” Pamela has proven herself to be a force to be reckoned with.