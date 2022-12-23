Pamela Alexandra stunned in a skintight dress. Pic credit: @pamelaalexandra/Instagram

It’s unclear if Pamela Alexandra is on the naughty or nice list, but if the scandalous snaps posted yesterday are any indication, she’s somewhere right in the middle.

The 34-year-old Brazilian model showed off her curvy figure in a skintight satin brown dress with a plunging neckline and a tantalizingly high-cut hemline.

The color gorgeously highlighted her beautiful bronze complexion and bright brown eyes.

Pamela wore her thick mane of golden locks straight down her back, adding to the outfit’s sleek appeal.

She added some extra sparkle with a pair of shimmering strappy heels and a dainty chain necklace.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She prompted her fans in the caption, “Getting ready for the holidays. Is your Christmas tree up yet?”

Now, get ready because this wasn’t the only jaw-dropping brown getup Pamela rocked this week…

Pamela Alexandra sizzled in skintight brown pants and a skimpy top

Pamela left little to the imagination earlier this week, showing off her womanly curves in super-tight brown pants with a barely-there top drawing attention to her trim waistline.

The thriving Instagram influencer wore her gorgeous tresses in natural tight coil curls that bounced around her flawless face.

She accessorized the look with a few pieces of silver jewelry and complementary strappy heels.

“Chasing dreams in brown outfits,” she captioned the snap.

Pamela Alexandra showed off her sculpted physique to promote her brand

Pamela recently launched her self-titled brand, and her excitement over the new venture is palpable.

The gorgeous content creator has taken her social media skills to new heights, selling 2023 calendars and something she calls Pam’s Limited Edition Pam Box, which includes a microfibre beach towel and three mystery products.

The recent post advertising her line showed Pamela modeling various revealing ensembles, mostly lacy lingerie sets.

The beauty could also be seen rocking skintight white pants with a cropped orange tank top, accentuating her toned figure.

She encouraged fans to purchase a calendar in the caption, writing, “Now imagine having me 365 days…”

On her website, Pamela lists her goal as “to leave the world a little better than I found it.”

She added, “Nothing makes me happier than being able to create a positive, judgment-free, online environment where all walks of life can go to feel empowered and confident in their own skin, flaws and all. As a thick girl myself, I know how hard it can be sometimes to live in a society that tries to push you down for not looking a certain way.”