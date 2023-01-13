Pamela Alexandra stunned in a two-piece set while teasing new projects. Pic credit: @pamelaalexandra/Instagram

Pamela Alexandra stunned in a crop top and skirt while posing in front of a staircase.

The 34-year-old model shared the photos to let her fans know that she has some projects on the horizon.

She kept details of her upcoming projects purposefully vague to intrigue users. In the caption, she wrote, “projects coming up…! Stay tuned,” and paired it with a winking emoji.

Alexandra also asked her fans about their opinion of her latest photos, questioning if they preferred the first, second, or third photo in her post as she struck a different pose for each.

In the first photo, Alexandra posed with one hand on the wall and the other placed on her hip. She looked stunning in a long-sleeve, plunging U-neck crop top along with a matching beige miniskirt.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The skirt featured a shallow slit on one side and hugged her thighs tightly. She paired the set with a single delicate necklace and a full face of makeup.

Meanwhile, Alexandra wore her hair parted in the middle, hanging loose, and with her brunette curls framing her face on either side.

What is Pamela Alexandra’s new project?

In the second photo, Alexandra turned to show a side-view of her outfit. She posed sideways, with her hands raised behind her head to flex her toned midriff.

For the third photo, she resumed the first pose with a hand on the wall and another on her hip. However, she snapped the shot straight on and with a large smile on her face.

While her upcoming project is unknown, the model’s popularity and 5.5 million followers make anything a possibility. Given that it is a “sexy project,” she could be hinting at some more brand partnerships or promotions in the future.

With the recent launch of her 2023 digital calendar and Pam Boxes, she could be looking to further her business ventures by developing her own product lines or building up her brand.

Alexandra could also be teasing some upcoming travel. She has made her affinity for traveling no secret, and a trip to a tropical destination would result in some sizzling new photos.

While the upcoming project is unknown, it is likely to capitalize on her large following and her modeling skills.

Alexandra recently promoted her new calendar

The reason that Alexandra’s new project could be business-related is that she has already been testing the waters of product launching with her 2023 calendar.

The product marked her very first calendar and featured 13 exclusive high-quality images of her. The digital product sold for $39.99 each and promised to be the perfect gift for “yourself, friends, or co-workers.”

The product is available on her self-titled website, but she also used her Instagram page to promote the product and link to it. She hooked viewers with the idea that they could see Alexandra for 365 days a year.

She also gave viewers a hint at what kind of images the calendar might include as she shared a montage of shots and clips of her in some sizzling outfits in a variety of locations.

So far, her website is a little sparse, aside from her two product offerings and her About Me page. However, she has already laid a sturdy foundation to grow it into a full-functioning website, blog, or e-commerce store.