Pamela Alexandra was gorgeous in a glittering gown. Pic credit: @pamelaalexandra/Instagram

Pamela Alexandra stunned in a glittery dress with revealing cutouts.

The sparkling dress featured subtle colors that complemented the star’s glowing skin and complexion. It included a plunging neckline, a large cutout that revealed her belly button, and a thigh-high slit in the dress that showed off her amazing legs.

Pamela accessorized with a shiny necklace with a small pendant at the end, and her nails were pointed and freshly french manicured.

The social media star wore her curly hair in a high ponytail and let the beautiful curls fall behind her back. Her makeup was lovely, with rosy cheeks and long lashes.

Pamela completed the outfit with brown stiletto heels that accentuated her long legs.

The model‘s overall look was gorgeous and ready for a memorable day. She posted the series of photos and video to Instagram with the caption, “It’s my Brazilian blood.”

The post earned over 19,000 likes.

Pamela Alexandra models Alexander Wang shoes

Pamela posted an amazing look to Instagram, wearing lovely heels by Alexander Wang.

The heels were white and included small intricate details throughout the design. The heels were tall and thin, and they stayed on Pamela’s feet with a clear band that wrapped around the top of her foot.

Pamela also wore a white bodysuit that showed off her incredible curves. It included a plunging neckline and was see-through, so the camera could capture her undergarments underneath.

Her curly hair was pulled into a high ponytail, and her makeup was both gorgeous and understated.

Pamela captioned her post, “It’s not a glass slipper, it’s Alexander Wang.”

The post earned over 67,000 likes.

Pamela Alexandra gets festive in a tiny top and pants

Pamela posted another stylish look to Instagram in a two-piece outfit. The tiny top featured halter straps that criss-crossed over her chest, allowing the camera to capture her sculpted shoulders.

The matching glittery gray pants were high-waisted and perfectly hugged her figure to show off her incredible curves. The style of the outfit complemented her toned abs and accentuated the star’s beauty.

Pamela wore her beautiful curly hair down and parted in the middle, letting it cascade down to the middle of her back. Her makeup was gorgeous, with glossy nude lips, long lashes, and rosy cheeks.

Pamela captioned her post, “Feeling festive…”

The post earned over 11,000 likes.