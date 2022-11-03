Pamela Alexandra shows off her figure in an outdoor shower. Pic credit: @pamelaalexandra/Instagram

Pamela Alexandra was gorgeous in a bikini while taking an outdoor shower.

The tiny black bikini featured ties at the hips and cutouts in the top to show off more of Pamela’s glowing skin. The style of the bikini allowed the camera to capture the 34-year-old model’s amazing curves and figure.

Pamela wore her long curly hair with blond highlights in a high ponytail that showed off more of the star’s face. Her makeup was beautiful and understated with a touch of mascara.

The Instagram model from Brazil posed in the second photo with one leg slightly bent and both her hands reaching up toward her face. In the first photo, Pamela gave a genuine laugh and a brilliant smile.

The outdoor shower looked incredible with marble tiles, large white stones, and jungle-esque trees in the background. Pamela’s overall look was gorgeous and happy from her day in the sun.

The social media influencer posted the series of photos to Instagram on Wednesday with the caption, “Let’s save water… and shower together.” The post received over 27,000 likes.

Pamela Alexandra celebrates her birthday

Pamela had a recent birthday and posted a beautiful series of photos to celebrate the event. She posed in a sheer bodysuit in front of a large window with a stunning view.

The tight-fitting bodysuit was made of a sheer white material and hugged her body perfectly to show off her hourglass figure. It featured spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline.

Pamela paired the outfit with black stiletto heels and her hair and makeup were fabulous as always. The background was incredible with a blue sky and ocean, and palm trees scattering the horizon.

The model captioned her post, “Do I smell birthday cake?” The post received over 21,000 likes.

Pamela Alexandra promotes breast cancer awareness

Pamela posted a stunning series of photos in a seat swing with pink “wings” at the side, and under a canopy of pink flowers with the city skyline in the background, all to promote breast cancer awareness.

The influencer posed on the swing in a black bikini that showed off her incredible figure.

Pamela captioned the post, “Pink wings for all warriors” with pink heart emojis. She went on to say, “Check yourself to protect yourself” followed by key hashtags.

The post received over 18,000 likes.