Pamela Alexandra looked amazing while chilling in a tub. Pic credit: @pamelaalexandra/Instagram

While Pamela Alexandra is normally the star of the show, it’s hard to ignore how gorgeous the bathroom was in her recent photo.

The model was recently seen posing on top of a perfectly circular bathtub with floor-length gold and white curtains behind her.

Fans couldn’t tell whether this was her own bathroom or one inside of a hotel, but it could be understood that she was sitting on a unique-looking tub.

The model was wearing a tight spandex catsuit that looked amazing on her. The ensemble featured spaghetti straps as well as a low-cut neckline for a flattering effect.

The social media influencer decided to opt out of accessories, keeping the focus on her outfit.

Pamela wore her hair in natural curls and let it cascade off her back.

She kept her makeup simple and wore neutral eyeshadow and pink lipstick.

While fans may have loved how she looked, she admitted she hated how wrinkled her outfit was.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pamela Alexandra showcases her cutouts

It doesn’t matter where Pamela goes; she always seems to put in the effort to look good. She recently posed in front of a gold wall for Instagram and looked absolutely stunning while doing so.

She wore a black minidress that showed off her curves perfectly. The dress featured cutouts along the waist and back, a low-cut neckline, and sparkles throughout the fabric for added shine. She also paired the dress with strappy black heels that matched the outfit.

She kept the accessories simple and wore a gold necklace as her jewelry of choice.

The blonde bombshell decided to crimp her hair instead of sporting her signature curls.

Her makeup was beautiful with neutral eyeshadow and a pale pink lip gloss.

The model seemed to be in a great mood, describing herself as thankful, graceful, and focused.

Pamela Alexandra stands against breast cancer

While most people only think of Pamela Alexandra as an influencer, there is much more to her than that. The influencer stands firmly against breast cancer and wanted her followers to spread awareness themselves.

She sat on a pink swing with wings attached in honor of breast cancer awareness month. She told her followers, “Pink wings for all warriors. Check yourself to protect yourself⁠.”

She graced her photo wearing a black bikini top with matching bikini bottoms.

Pamela wore her signature curls while posing in front of a gorgeous view.