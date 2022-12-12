Pamela Alexandra looked gorgeous in a bikini top as she showed off her fashion sense. Pic credit: @pamelaalexandra/Instagram

Pamela Alexandra brought the party with her at a recent outing in a sparkly two-piece giving major disco ball vibes.

Pamela shared a jam-packed carousel filled with photos from an elegant evening where she wore a bikini top as a dress and lighted up the room in more ways than one.

The Brazilian beauty posted the pictures on her Instagram, where she has amassed a respectable 5.5 million followers.

The five images showed Pamela in various poses, looking happy and fashionable.

Pamela received 13k likes for her efforts and countless comments.

Pam asked fans to select their favorite shots in the caption that accompanied the sultry images. Unsurprisingly, fans didn’t hesitate to sound off in the comments section of the dazzling post.

Pamela Alexandra stuns in disco-ball bikini top

The IG carousel began with Pamela in a seated pose in an Asian-inspired room with black acrylic and red throughout the space.

She sat and smiled on a plush red cushion with her knees together and her hands relaxing.

She donned a sparkly bandeau-style bikini top with mirror-patterned sparkles offering a glittery vibe. She paired the barely-there top with skintight pants of the same material as she upped the glitz factor.

The second shot showed Pamela with her arms behind her, lounging on the colorful chair that resembled a birdcage.

Pamela’s message of self-love, regardless of shape or size, has resonated with many people who may have been struggling with their own self-image. For them, seeing a model who was proud of her body was a much-needed reminder that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes.

Not only did Pamela’s post inspire followers, but it also helped to promote the idea of body acceptance.

Pamela looked gorgeous as she continued to work her angles and strike poses with black platform heels.

The beauty’s hair had a center part, and her vibrant light brown curls were voluminous.

Pamela has a day job in the financial sector, but she earns extra cash through her use of social media.

Pamela Alexandra promotes Villa & Restaurant Santorini

Another way for Pamela to earn extra cash is through influencing and promoting brands on her page.

Last year, Pamela posted a delicious shot at a resort on the trendy Greek island of Santorini.

Pamela struck a pose with a table full of food in front of her, providing a good argument for booking at the Villa & Restaurant Santorini.

The spread resembled a charcuterie board with flaky croissants, fresh-cut fruit, and homemade jam.

There was also a traditional charcuterie board with Prosciutto, salami, and hard cheese.

Whether in the office or on the go, Pamela looks amazing.