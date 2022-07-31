Pamela Alexandra in string bikini knows she’ll ‘drive you crazy’

Pamela Alexandra close up. Pic credit: @pamelaalexandra/Instagram

Bombshell Pamela Alexandra didn’t need to wait for the comments in her weekend Instagram share. The curvy sensation already knew she’d captivated fans, this as she stunned in a beyond tiny bikini.

The Swiss-Brazilian star, who boasts over 5 million followers, updated her account on Saturday, posting a figure-flaunting swimwear look and definitely making it a Hot Girl Summer.

Topping up her tan from a lake deck, Pamela flaunted her phenomenal curves in a low-cut and tiny black string bikini, highlighting her assets and her shapely legs, also toying with her braided hair.

Fans saw a scenic lake and distant land backdrop, although eyes were likely on Pamela herself.

Playing Marvin Gaye’s Come Live With Me Angel, the star wrote:

“One dose of my loving I know it gon’ drive you, crazy.”

Pamela had shared a similar moment earlier this year, tagging herself at the swanky Lake Zurich in Switzerland. The former influencer once earned her cash by name-dropping clothing brands, but it looks like Pamela is all set with OnlyFans.

Pamela Alexandra worked in a bank, speaks four languages

Pamela kicked off her Instagram career as a side gig while working in a bank. On her website, she writes:

“I always admired different languages, which became the catalyst for my aspiration to become fluent in four different languages. During the period of earning two language diplomas, I also went to college, earning a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. Prior to unleashing my underlying creative eye and entrepreneurial mindset, I started my working experience as an apprentice at an insurance company,” here adding that she went from that to banking.

With over 5 million IG followers, Pamela has a higher fanbase than some of the platform’s established bombshells, not limited to models Hannah Palmer, Sierra Skye, and Ashley Alexxis.

Pamela Alexandra calls herself a ‘thick girl’

Pamela regularly jokes about her appetite, even about not fitting into clothes or regular chairs.

“As a thick girl myself, I know how hard it can be sometimes to live in a society that tries to push you down for not looking a certain way. But the reality is that this world is far too critical and likes to capitalize on our insecurities,” she adds.

In her bio, Pamela says that when not in the office, she’s “either eating, trying to get my curls under control or traveling the earth.” For more, give Alexandra’s Instagram a follow.